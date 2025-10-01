Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Emma Chamberlain just confirmed AW25’s boldest trio - sheer skirts, knee-high socks & hip cut-outs
Emma Chamberlain just confirmed AW25's boldest trio - sheer skirts, knee-high socks & hip cut-outs

Emma Chamberlain just confirmed AW25’s boldest trio - sheer skirts, knee-high socks & hip cut-outs

The YouTube star stepped out in the coolest Courrèges look at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday

Image© GC Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Emma Chamberlain, the woman that you are. If you’re not familiar with the YouTuber turned model, influencer, coffee connoisseur and best friend to practically every A-Lister in Hollywood, then it’s time you get clued up. Coined one of the most notable online names of the new generation, the 24-year-old just added fashion muse to her long list of accomplishments, stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in the coolest look we’ve seen all season. 

To attend the Courrèges show on Tuesday afternoon, Emma opted for a darling ensemble from the Parisian brand, proving that the ‘underwear as outerwear’ aesthetic is still very much on trend for the colder months. 

Emma Chamberlain wears light blue CourrÃ¨ges body suit, matching sheer mini skirt, matching socks and ballet flat shoes, matching bag, black sunglasses, during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Icy blue tones are clearly on trend for this season

For the occasion, Emma and her bleached blonde pixie cut styled a backless, baby blue halterneck body suit, complete with high-leg hip accents, underneath an ultra sheer low-rise skirt. 

Emma Chamberlain at Paris Fashion Week© WWD via Getty Images
Emma's backless look proved fashion needn't take a back seat in the colder months

It wouldn’t be an Emma Chamberlain look without all the details - with the podcaster adding a set of knee-high sock shoes in the same sky-blue tone and a matching mini bag. The front row-ready look was made all the more alluring thanks to her striking pixie-cut, which she wore in a volumised manner at the root style, allowing all emphasis to fall on her icy outfit. 

Emma Chamberlain is seen in SoHo on June 29, 2025 in New York City.© GC Images
Emma is the new-gen style icon to know

When it comes to fun fashion, the American socialite knows a thing or two about dividing the internet. Back in June, she donned a sweet blue romper with a Peter Pan collar and bloomer shorts to walk the streets of New York, ultimately giving kitsch queen Iris Law a run for her money. 

mma Chamberlain attends the Prada fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 on September 25, 2025 in Milan, Italy.© Getty Images
Her Prada show look mixed light layers with mini skirts and statement sunglasses

As for her fashion month looks, Emma has been in attendance at both Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, her first look schooling the style-obsessed on how to layer correctly at the Prada show

If you’re in need of a new outfit inspiration muse for AW25, Emma Chamberlain is the go-to gal for quirky, fun and frivolous fashion. 

