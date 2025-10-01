Emma Chamberlain just confirmed AW25’s boldest trio - sheer skirts, knee-high socks & hip cut-outs

Emma Chamberlain, the woman that you are. If you’re not familiar with the YouTuber turned model, influencer, coffee connoisseur and best friend to practically every A-Lister in Hollywood, then it’s time you get clued up. Coined one of the most notable online names of the new generation, the 24-year-old just added fashion muse to her long list of accomplishments, stepping out at Paris Fashion Week in the coolest look we’ve seen all season.

To attend the Courrèges show on Tuesday afternoon, Emma opted for a darling ensemble from the Parisian brand, proving that the ‘underwear as outerwear’ aesthetic is still very much on trend for the colder months.

© Getty Images Icy blue tones are clearly on trend for this season

For the occasion, Emma and her bleached blonde pixie cut styled a backless, baby blue halterneck body suit, complete with high-leg hip accents, underneath an ultra sheer low-rise skirt.

© WWD via Getty Images Emma's backless look proved fashion needn't take a back seat in the colder months

It wouldn’t be an Emma Chamberlain look without all the details - with the podcaster adding a set of knee-high sock shoes in the same sky-blue tone and a matching mini bag. The front row-ready look was made all the more alluring thanks to her striking pixie-cut, which she wore in a volumised manner at the root style, allowing all emphasis to fall on her icy outfit.

© GC Images Emma is the new-gen style icon to know

When it comes to fun fashion, the American socialite knows a thing or two about dividing the internet. Back in June, she donned a sweet blue romper with a Peter Pan collar and bloomer shorts to walk the streets of New York, ultimately giving kitsch queen Iris Law a run for her money.

© Getty Images Her Prada show look mixed light layers with mini skirts and statement sunglasses

As for her fashion month looks, Emma has been in attendance at both Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, her first look schooling the style-obsessed on how to layer correctly at the Prada show.

If you’re in need of a new outfit inspiration muse for AW25, Emma Chamberlain is the go-to gal for quirky, fun and frivolous fashion.