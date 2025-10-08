Meghan Markle embraced her ‘high-maintenance’ rep with sassiest slogan tee

As women, it takes a lot for us to admit we’re high maintenance. That narrative, most typically pushed by slovenly men, is painfully outdated and eye-roll inducing. Yet, it doesn’t hurt to poke fun at oneself from time to time. After all, we’re Brits - and what are we without our self-deprecating humour?

It seems that the Duchess of Sussex is a fan of our dry wit - which is commonly lost on our American comrades. Back in 2005, the then-actress graced the Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy Style Lounge in Los Angeles, sporting a look that has since remained etched into our brains.

© Getty Meghan Markle attended the Kari Feinstein Pre-Emmy Style Lounge in 2005

The royal-to-be stepped out in some mid-wash bootcut jeans, which she paired with a witty black slogan tee displaying the motto ‘חי maintenance.’ The meaning behind the phrase? Well, ‘חי,’ is the Hebrew symbol for the word ‘chai’ - pronounced ‘high’ in English. Hence, Megan’s T-shirt was a comical play on the saying ‘high maintenance.’

In Jewish culture, the primary meaning of the word ‘chai’ is ‘life’ or ‘living.’ The symbol represents Judaism's core value of the sanctity of life, emphasising its importance and encouraging people to live fully.

The embroidered top was layered over a longer white vest, leading the eye to Meghan’s beige strappy heels. She wore her glossy raven hair down loose, held in place by a black Zegna baseball cap.

© Getty The then-actress wore a slogan tee with Hebrew symbolism

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan's life brushed briefly against Hollywood’s Jewish circles through her first marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson.

The pair tied the knot in 2011 during a sun-soaked Jamaican ceremony that reportedly wove in nods to Engelson’s Jewish heritage - including the traditional breaking of the glass.

Though Meghan never converted, the union added another layer to the actress-turned-royal’s eclectic pre-palace past.

As expected, Meghan was ahead of the curve with her bold graphic top. In recent years, slogans have reemerged with a new cultural charge. Hailey Bieber's 'Nepo Baby' tee turned heads and triggered debate, poking the bear of nepotism discourse with Instagram-ready irony. Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri drew both praise and criticism for her £580 'We Should All Be Feminists' shirts - provocative in message, controversial in price.

The wife of Prince Harry was clearly onto something - proving that humour is always haute.