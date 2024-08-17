We over analysed Meghan Markle's Colombia tour wardrobe

The Duchess of Sussex’s style is like that one friend who effortlessly redefines elegance with a modern twist. Prince Harry’s wife possesses this uncanny ability to make even the most classic pieces feel fresh and relevant, blending royal refinement with a California cool vibe.

Once again demonstrating her proficiency in dressing to impress, but underlining her outfit choices with a touch of nonchalance, the mother-of-two packed to perfection for her and her husband’s royal tour of Colombia.

The couple embarked on a four-day tour of the South American country, invited courtesy of vice-president Francia Marquez.

As expected, Duchess Meghan pulled out all the stops wardrobe-wise, championing Colombian brands and artisan pieces during the royal visit. However, that’s not to say the odd Jimmy Choo mule and Cartier jewel weren't elegantly thrown into the mix, as per classic royal style.

We took the liberty of analysing Duchess Meghan’s tour attire so you don’t have to. Discover the royal’s coolly opulent looks below.

Inside Meghan Markle's Colombia tour wardrobe:

© Eric Charbonneau Day 1 - Veronica Beard Set On Thursday, August 15th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Bogota for their 2024 tour in Colombia. The mother-of-two stepped out in a navy halterneck waistcoat and cigarette trousers set from one of her go-to American labels, Veronica Beard. Her sleek suit put an elevated twist on the cool-girl-coded waistcoat, complete with a polo collar and button-down detailing. She accessorised with her signature gold Cartier 'Love' bangle and watch, and kyanite earrings. The pièce de résistance? Her Loro Piana 'Loom Bag L32' in a summery white colourway.

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo Day 1 - Johanna Ortiz Dress The same day, the pair visited the Delia Zapata Art Center in Bogota, allowing Duchess Meghan to lean into artistic attire. The royal championed Colombian brand Johanna Ortiz in the label’s ‘Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi,’ complete with the brand’s signature cut-out detailing, a longline silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and a rhubarb printed design. She paired the gold woven piece with Jimmy Choo’s ‘Etana 50 Mules,’ in a wearable tan, and frosted herself in her beloved Cartier jewels.

© Getty Day 1 - Victoria Beckham Shirt Speaking at the ‘Responsible Digital Future’ forum later that day, the duchess wore a pair of lustrous brown silk trousers by La Ligne, coined the 'Colby Satin Wide-Leg Pants,' a new pair of caramel heels by her all-time favourite shoe brand Aquazzura and a supple silk brown shirt by none other than Victoria Beckham. Jewellery-wise, the LA-native opted for Birks' 'Muse Citrine and Diamond Drop Earrings' to complement her default Cartier pieces.

© Eric Charbonneau Day 2 - Loro Piana Blazer Day 2 of the royal tour saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Colegio La Giralda in Bogota. For the occasion, Duchess Meghan slipped into Loro Piana's ‘Jamilla’ linen blazer in a camel hue, layering the tailored garment over a crisp white shirt and cropped black trousers. A pair of Chanel's 'Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks' in beige and black made for a colour co-ordinated choice, while a nude crossbody bag courtesy of Cesta Collective housed all her tour essentials. Royal followers were particularly thrilled to see Meghan sporting Princess Diana's petite butterfly earrings, dotted with diamonds and flanked by gold.