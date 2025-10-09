Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel twinned in unmissable looks - and you totally missed it

The Beckhams were out in force this week. Following matriarch Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, the famous clan have been enjoying their time in the French capital - and boy, did they pack for the occasion.

Joining his family on Friday, youngest Beckham brother Cruz was pictured leaving his hotel with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel. For the paparazzi-swarmed outing, the 20-year-old donned a white T-shirt reading the date ‘24.10.24,’ layered under a longline slate grey coat and paired with baggy jeans.

© @jackieapostel The couple matched in green footwear

Fans speculated that the numbers signify the date of Cruz's new album release, although we are yet to confirm this just yet.

However, many missed the singer’s matching moment with his longtime model partner. Cruz slipped into his beloved JW Anderson Wellipet Clogs, featuring a kooky amphibian-themed design and a dark apple green hue. Hailing from the designer’s SS24 collection, the statement kicks have since become something of a staple for Victoria and David's style-savvy son.

The pair were seen during Paris Fashion Week

Jackie also opted for a pair of green shoes, opting for some sleek stiletto heels in a moss green velvet. She posted a clip of their coordinating footwear moment on social media, allowing fans a glimpse into the couple’s lavish Parisian frolicking during fashion week.

However, their matching motifs didn't end there. Jackie also hinted at Cruz’s new music drop, sporting a baseball cap with the mystery date imprinted on the front.

Frogs seem to play a part in the musician’s upcoming news. Not only did he don his Wellipets for the outing, but he also posted a photo of himself sporting a green frog-themed balaclava on social media.

While we remain very much in the dark for now, trust us when we say we’ll be leaping at the chance to hear what’s in the pipeline for the rising star.