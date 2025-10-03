The best dressed celebrities at Victoria Beckham's SS26 Paris Fashion Week show

Tonight in Paris, all eyes turn once again to Victoria Beckham as she unveils her SS26 collection - an event that's become less of a show and more of a moment in the global style calendar. And what a year it has been for the Beckham dynasty. Victoria has celebrated a triumphant 17 years of her eponymous label, solidifying her place not just as a former pop icon but as one of Britain's most sophisticated tastemakers.

The family, of course, remains delightfully headline-ready. Romeo has been sauntering down the runways of SS26, most notably during a surprise appearance at the star studded H&M show in London. Cruz is dipping his toes into music with enviable Beckham confidence, and Harper Beckham is shaping up to be quite the style maven.

And then there's Brooklyn and Nicola, who (after whispers of frosty air between Mrs. B and her daughter-in-law), were notably absent from the show tonight having skipped a host of family events this year, including dad David's 50th birthday bash.

But tonight isn't about family feuds, it's about fashion at its peak. The Victoria Beckham SS26 runway promises a masterclass in how quiet power dressing can still turn heads. In the house of Beckham, drama is inevitable - but so, it seems, is impeccable style.

The Best Dressed Guests At Victoria Beckham's SS26 Show...

© WWD via Getty Images Victoria Beckham The designer waves at the end of her show, in a chic grey two-piece.

© WWD via Getty Images Shanina Shaik Supermodel Shanina Shaik looked sensational in a draped brown dress with ruched halterrneck detail.

© GC Images Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel The couple were papped leaving their hotel, en route to the Victoria Beckham show. Jackie opted for a black strapless dress while her beau Cruz went for a t-shirt and long jacket combo.

© WWD via Getty Images Ari Fournier Ari Fournier braved the wet Parisian weather in a navy slip dress and heels.



© WWD via Getty Images Tamara Kalinic Tamara Kalinic looked the epitome of quiet luxury in a camel coat and matching trousers.



© AFP via Getty Images Eva Longoria Longtime pal of Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria attended the show in a sleek long sleeved dress.

© Getty Harper Beckham Harper Beckham looked beautiful in a pale pink strapless dress leaving her hotel with her family on the day of the show.