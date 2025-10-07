Cruz Beckham sends cryptic message with statement slogan T-shirt

Cruz Beckham has a knack for getting chins wagging. We’re not even referring to his personal life - oh no, the youngest Beckham brother knows how to catch the attention of fashion enthusiasts across the board with his quirky wardrobe choices.

On Tuesday, the budding musician took to social media to showcase his latest look - one worn while out in Paris ahead of his mother’s spring/summer 2026 fashion week show. The 20-year-old slipped into a white slogan T-shirt featuring the phrase “You wanna know how it looks” on the front and “I wanna know how it feels” across the back - leaving his followers to hazard a guess at the meaning behind the garment.

A plaited leather belt and some black cigarette trousers completed his cryptic look - which was adorned by a simple gold chain necklace. He captioned the post, which also featured his dad, David in the studio: “I can’t think of a good caption, so have another argument in the comments,” with many of his followers insinuating that the note was a nod to new music.

The Beckham brothers previously hit the streets in a T-shirt reading the date ‘24.10.24,’ while walking hand-in-hand with his model girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. Fans are speculating that the numbers signify the date of Cruz's new album release, although we can neither confirm nor deny this fact as of yet.

© Getty Images Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel are seen during Paris Fashion Week

The singer further hinted at new work via his allusions to frogs throughout his Instagram feed. Not only did he post a photo of himself sporting a green frog-themed balaclava, but he graced the streets of Paris in his beloved JW Anderson Wellipet Clogs - one of his more divisive shoewear choices to date.

Featuring striking amphibian-themed detailing in a dark apple green hue, the slip-ons made for a playful reimagining of the children’s frog wellies once worn by Prince William. They hail from the designer’s SS24 collection and have since become something of a staple for Victoria and David's style-savvy son.