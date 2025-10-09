Dua Lipa's sheer sequin disc mini dress just went to the top of our party season wishlist

For lovers of glitz and glamour, it's been a long wait to get to party season, but finally, it’s within reach. Perhaps the only time of the year when you can go all out with sparkles and shimmer, the festive season brings immense joy to the fashion-obsessed, including Dua Lipa.

The It-Brit singer, songwriter and overall muse knows a thing or two about after-dark dressing. When she’s not performing to hundreds of thousands on stage, she can usually be found out and about in London or New York on lavish dates with her fiancé, Callum Turner. More often than not, her pop-star wardrobe doesn't differ too much from her off-duty wardrobe, and her most recent Instagram post proved just that.

© @dualipa Dua's dress (and martini) would be perfect for New Year's Eve

Posing for a selection of stylish high-flash shots on a grand wooden piano and a decadent upholstered couch, the 30-year-old can be seen playing around in the dreamiest of party dresses.

© @dualipa Dua styled her dreamy mini with statement earrings

For those with a keen eye for design, you’ll know Dua’s dress is from the design house that put shimmering paillettes on the map, Paco Rabanne. Dua’s particular dress, hailing from the FW24 collection, features hundreds of large gold and silver paillettes, fixed together with dainty chains to create a composition that mimics high-fashion armour. Because of how the dress is constructed, it gives off an almost sheer vibe. Dua added a matching black bra and underwear set underneath to perfect the ‘underwear as outerwear’ aesthetic.

© @dualipa If this is what her outfit looks like for a regular Wednesday night, we can't wait till party-season

To complete the look in which she captioned “never not having fun”, Dua accessorised with a pair of large and in-charge gold earrings, a set of strappy black heels and a dirty martini with two olives.

© @dualipa A slicked back ponytail is set to be the next big hairstyle trend thanks to Dua

Allowing all emphasis to be on her dazzling ensemble, the Levitating singer scooped her long brunette locks up into a sleek, slickback ponytail. To tie in the gold and silver, a shimmery lick of eyeshadow was used across her lids, and a high-shine gloss was added to her lips.

All in all, Dua’s recent look is the blueprint for party season dressing, so if you’re on the fence on whether or not your look might be a little too much, check yourself at the door…