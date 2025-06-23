Dua Lipa parties the night away with fiancé Callum Turner in a completely sheer black dress

If we'd just got off the stage at London's Wembley Stadium, having delighted fans with 2 raucous performances of hit-after-hit, (the perfect way to spend a heatwave weekend,) we'd probably want to hit the dance floor with our friends and family in celebration too.

Pop star Dua Lipa is obviously very similar to us, so took to Instagram to share an amazingly fun array of snaps showing her after party antics, including a cheeky bum squeeze from fiancé Callum Turner.

But we were somewhat distracted by her sensational ensemble. Dua has often leaned towards sensual pieces in long, lean silhouettes and this was no exception.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

We adore the sense of fun Dua infuses into her outfits, always looking ready for a night on the tiles in Ibiza.

The dress in question was black, mesh and completely sheer, oozing 90s supermodel energy.

For accessories, Dua opted for a statement gold necklace and bedazzled silver hoops. Also, lets take a moment for the gem encrusted manicure, the perfect holiday nails inspiration.

© @dualipa Oh to be partying with pop stars wearing this sensational dress

For beauty, Dua looked flawless as always - despite the insanely energetic performances she gives on stage.

Her glossy black locks were tousled and super shiny, and her makeup also nodded to the 90s with bushy brows, a slick of shimmer on the eyelids and a smattering of freckles.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa with Lily Allen, Charli XCX and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The night was a star studded affair with one snap including other pop legends Lily Allen and Charli XCX, plus internet sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg. Oh, to be a fly on that wall..

© @dualipa Ooh cheeky! Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been linked since January last year, when the pair were spotted looking cosy at an awards season afterparty and made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival that spring.

Turner is known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air and popped the question in December last year!