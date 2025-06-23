Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa parties the night away with actor fiancé Callum Turner in a completely sheer black dress
Subscribe
Dua Lipa parties the night away with actor fiancé Callum Turner in a completely sheer black dress
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Dua Lipa parties the night away with fiancé Callum Turner in a completely sheer black dress

The Radical Optimism singer is on a show stopping world tour

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If we'd just got off the stage at London's Wembley Stadium, having delighted fans with 2 raucous performances of hit-after-hit, (the perfect way to spend a heatwave weekend,) we'd probably want to hit the dance floor with our friends and family in celebration too.

Pop star Dua Lipa is obviously very similar to us, so took to Instagram to share an amazingly fun array of snaps showing her after party antics, including a cheeky bum squeeze from fiancé Callum Turner

But we were somewhat distracted by her sensational ensemble. Dua has often leaned towards sensual pieces in long, lean silhouettes and this was no exception. 

Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner, Dua wears a sheer black dress and holds a martini glass, Callum has one hand on her hip and is wearing a black tshirt© @dualipa
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

We adore the sense of fun Dua infuses into her outfits, always looking ready for a night on the tiles in Ibiza. 

The dress in question was black, mesh and completely sheer, oozing 90s supermodel energy. 

For accessories, Dua opted for a statement gold necklace and bedazzled silver hoops. Also, lets take a moment for the gem encrusted manicure, the perfect holiday nails inspiration. 

Dua Lipa dances with friends wearing a black sheer dress with black underwear underneath© @dualipa
Oh to be partying with pop stars wearing this sensational dress

For beauty, Dua looked flawless as always - despite the insanely energetic performances she gives on stage. 

Her glossy black locks were tousled and super shiny, and her makeup also nodded to the 90s with bushy brows, a slick of shimmer on the eyelids and a smattering of freckles. 

Dua Lipa sits with Lily Allen, Charli XCX and Amelia Dimoldenberg© @dualipa
Dua Lipa with Lily Allen, Charli XCX and Amelia Dimoldenberg

The night was a star studded affair with one snap including other pop legends Lily Allen and Charli XCX, plus internet sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.. 

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner dance together, Callum has his hands on Dua's bum© @dualipa
Ooh cheeky! Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been linked since January last year, when the pair were spotted looking cosy at an awards season afterparty and made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival that spring.

Turner is known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air and popped the question in December last year!

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More