Lady Gaga flashes her £500k engagement ring in autumn-approved knitted co-ord and sky-high platform heels

Like clockwork, as the leaves begin to turn a dreamy shade of orange, so do the wardrobe pallets of those most stylish. Usually calling on tonal hues of browns, beiges, rusts and burgundy, Lady Gaga is proving that just because the skies are grey, it doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to match.

Spotted at Milan Airport on Saturday after spending two days filming for the upcoming sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, the 39-year-old singer, songwriter and actress decided to forgo traditional comfy travel attire for something a little more glamorous.

© GC Images Baby pink is autumn-appoved according to Lady gaga

Opting for a matching, button-up knitted set in baby pink from Matières Fécales’ SS26 collection, complete with large and in charge shoulder pad accents and a midi length hem, the acclaimed songstress reminded us all just how chic a cosy co-ord can be.

To complete the look, she added a set of sky-high platform satin and mesh heels from Matières Fécales' recent collaboration with Christian Louboutin. The bizarre baby pink platforms were adorably adorned with dainty bow accents.

© GC Images She simultaneously debuted her newly dyed bleached blonde hairstyle at the same time

To add a touch of depth to the look, Lady Gaga added a set of chunky, framed black sunglasses and a classic leather shoulder bag.

Though her dreamy set was utterly showstopping for an airport ensemble, all eyes were on her giant diamond engagement ring sitting pretty on that finger.

© GC Images The giant diamond ring is a serious statement

Lady Gaga and her entrepreneur fiancé, Michael Polansky, have been engaged since 2020, with the dazzling diamond delight catching the attention of many considering its size. According to a jewellery expert at Diamonds Factory, Tony French, estimates that Gaga’s ring is worth a pretty penny, explaining: “From examining the images of Lady Gaga’s ring, we have estimated the size of the oval diamond to be around 10 carats, and the overall cost of the ring to be approximately £545,821.”

Lady Gaga’s swoonworthy look comes just days after she was spotted on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Though it’s not confirmed what her role in the film is, we have it on good authority that it's going to be iconic and involve some very, very good outfits.