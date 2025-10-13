Molly-Mae Hague's autumn style game is cosy, chic and surprisingly affordable

Despite what many might think, there are a few things about the colder temperatures that can’t be beaten. Cosy nights in on the couch with piping hot tea, wrapped up in woollen wonders, twinkling lights and, of course, the ability to wear your UGGs out and about every chance you get.

All in all, autumn is a comfier season than most, and Molly-Mae Hague just proved how to make things utterly chic, without compromising cosy comfort.

The former Love Island star turned fashion mogul took to her Instagram over the weekend to show off her wholesome weekend spent with her partner Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi.

Between pumpkin picking and Sunday roasts, the 26-year-old stopped to snap a few outfit pictures, one of which perfected cold-season style.

© @mollymae Molly-Mae's cosy chic look is easier than ever to recreate at home

Wrapping up in a £68 grey felted blazer from ASOS, a pair of unreleased dark denim jeans from her namesake fashion label, Maebe, and a pair of classic tan Ultra Mini UGG boots, Molly kept her ensemble simple, yet utterly chic. To accessorise, she added a touch of designer in the form of a Bottega Veneta Jodie leather handbag and a pair of Prada sunglasses.

Tonal ensembles are Molly-Mae’s style bread and butter - just take one look at her brand, Maebe.

© @mollymae To complete the tonal look, she added a brown cap from Ganni

Also included in the cold-weather Instagram dump was a casual but put-together co-ord, which she wore to enjoy a Sunday roast with her toddler, Bambi. Posing for a cute snap, Molly can be seen styling the The Retreat Ribbed Knit Top and matching Retreat Ribbed Knit Pants in the shade, Brown Marle from her latest collection drop. The matching co-ord was only released over the weekend and has since sold out in most sizes, proving just how sought after a tailored twin-set truly is for the autumn months.

When it comes to recreating It-Girl style, Molly-Mae is the blueprint for fusing designer and high street must-haves together.