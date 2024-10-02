Lady Gaga's XL blazer and sheer tights combo is Eighties perfection

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gaga's XL blazer and glitter tights combo is Eighties perfection
Lady Gaga at the premiere of her new film in a black gown © Variety

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress made a sartorial style statement while out and about in Los Angeles  

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Leave it to Lady Gaga to influence us into wearing an oversized blazer as a mini dress. 

The singer, actress and queen of all things fun fashion stepped out yesterday after appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show in a very Gaga-coded ensemble. 

Lady Gaga is seen leaving 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on October 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a blazer, heels and tights© PG/Bauer-Griffin
The actress, singer and style muse effortlessly pulled off the obscure ensemble

Styling a boxy oversized blazer buttoned-up over a grey graphic tee printed with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Logo and a set of sheer tights the icon made a stylish statement that proves just how versatile wardrobe staples can be. 

In true Lady Gaga fashion (let's not forget the woman wore a meat dress on the red carpet) she styled her boxy base with a set of bizarre grey peep-toe pumps and a set of sleek black sunglasses.

Gaga’s striking office-chic look comes just months after she subtly revealed she was engaged to her longtime business entrepreneur boyfriend Michael Polansky during the Paris 2024 Olympics, flaunting her $572,000 diamond engagement ring for the first time.

Lady Gaga attends the Joker: Folie A  Deux red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival
Lady Gaga graced the red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Just months after she performed at the Opening Ceremony of the Parisian games, she dressed to impress on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in an all-black gothic gown by Dior and a striking lace headpiece from Philip Treacy’s autumn/winter 2001 couture collection.

Lady Gaga was on the talk show to chat about her newest movie Joker: Folie à Deux, a musical/thriller flick and the second instalment of the famed Joker series. Gaga plays the part of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s mentally unstable henchwoman who was previously embodied by Margot Robbie in the 2016 hit film Suicide Squad.

Though the press tour for the film is officially over and out fans can rest assured that the 38-year-old is likely already planning her opulent nuptial ceremony, with multiple outfit changes and funky accessories aplenty. Watch this space…

