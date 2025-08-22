Sydney Sweeney’s reverse polka-dot nails put a mesmerising spin on summer manicures

When it comes to nail art, Sydney Sweeney is the surprising gift that keeps on giving. In recent months, the star has had a fair bit of of controversy but one thing that will always stay in tact is her envy-worthy manicures.
In her recent nail debut, the Euphoria actress shared an Instagram story featuring a colourful reverse polka-dot manicure. We love the cool twist the star put on the traditional trending graphic design.
On one hand she had a white base with red tiny dots, whist the other hand was symmetrical but on the reverse, featuring a deep cherry red base and white dots. This nail art might look complex but this design is actually fairly easy to replicate. All you need is a nail dotting tool or if you're looking for a DIY technique, grab a toothpick to create the tiny spots.
The set was crafted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who originated Hailey Bieber's viral 'Glazed Doughnut' nail trend in 2022, and continues to influence A-list nail moments on the red carpet and through social media.
Sydney's go-to London-based manicurist, Lucy Tucker, recently gave H! Fashion an exclusive in-depth rundown of the hottest nail art designs - and colourful abstract designs are on the menu. According to the celebrity artist, "self-expression" is the theme of nail art this year.
Lucy said: "Abstract, freeform squiggles in contrasting brights or tonal shades are popular. They are often layered over a sheer or nude base - so playful and artistic.The expert recently gave the Laneige ambassador a gorgeous frosted manicure for the premiere of Echo Valley and we're still obsessed.
It's clear that polka-dot designs are having a moment from the fashion set to the beauty salons. Fashion rental platform Hurr have even coined it the design of the moment saying: "Polka dots are having their main character moment, and we’re 100% here for it. Flirty, timeless, and perfect for weddings, holidays or just pretending you're in a vintage rom-com. From teeny tiny dots to bold, oversized spots, this summer’s all about making a point."
If you're looking for mesmerising nail art that could also serve as a perfect transitional design as we head to autumn, take Sydney's lead and embrace the polka-dots.