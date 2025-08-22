Sydney Sweeney’s reverse polka-dot nails put a mesmerising spin on summer manicures

When it comes to nail art, Sydney Sweeney is the surprising gift that keeps on giving. In recent months, the star has had a fair bit of of controversy but one thing that will always stay in tact is her envy-worthy manicures.

In her recent nail debut, the Euphoria actress shared an Instagram story featuring a colourful reverse polka-dot manicure. We love the cool twist the star put on the traditional trending graphic design.

On one hand she had a white base with red tiny dots, whist the other hand was symmetrical but on the reverse, featuring a deep cherry red base and white dots. This nail art might look complex but this design is actually fairly easy to replicate. All you need is a nail dotting tool or if you're looking for a DIY technique, grab a toothpick to create the tiny spots.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney's nails are cute and effortless

The set was crafted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who originated Hailey Bieber's viral 'Glazed Doughnut' nail trend in 2022, and continues to influence A-list nail moments on the red carpet and through social media.

Sydney's go-to London-based manicurist, Lucy Tucker, recently gave H! Fashion an exclusive in-depth rundown of the hottest nail art designs - and colourful abstract designs are on the menu. According to the celebrity artist, "self-expression" is the theme of nail art this year.

Lucy said: "Abstract, freeform squiggles in contrasting brights or tonal shades are popular. They are often layered over a sheer or nude base - so playful and artistic.The expert recently gave the Laneige ambassador a gorgeous frosted manicure for the premiere of Echo Valley and we're still obsessed.

© WireImage Sydney Sweeney in a voluminous icy blue ball gown and a frosted manicure for the Echo Valley premiere

It's clear that polka-dot designs are having a moment from the fashion set to the beauty salons. Fashion rental platform Hurr have even coined it the design of the moment saying: "Polka dots are having their main character moment, and we’re 100% here for it. Flirty, timeless, and perfect for weddings, holidays or just pretending you're in a vintage rom-com. From teeny tiny dots to bold, oversized spots, this summer’s all about making a point."

If you're looking for mesmerising nail art that could also serve as a perfect transitional design as we head to autumn, take Sydney's lead and embrace the polka-dots.