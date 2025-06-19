Sydney Sweeney's plunging cowgirl-core swimsuit is set to be a major SS25 trend

Leave it to Sydney Sweeney to champion a new style trend just days before the official start of summer.

The American It-girl, actress and all-round icon took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening to give her fans a sneak peek inside her SS25 swimwear wardrobe, and as expected, we were far from disappointed.

Spotted starring in a video and new imagery for cult favourite footwear brand Heydude, a brand for which she is also the face of, the blonde bombshell could be seen leaning into the Cowboy Carter aesthetic, rocking a one-piece swimsuit and cowboy hat.

© @heydude Neutral tones are a favourite for Sydney

Sydney’s beachwear ensemble of choice features a plunging neckline and lace-up bust detailing, all wrapped up in a sultry tan-toned suede-like fabric.

As for her accessories, the Euphoria actress made sure to remain sun-smart, but in a chic way. Opting for a classic, wide brim cowboy hat in dark brown, the 27-year-old protected her long blonde locks, which were left out in a beach wave style.

Of course, on her feet, Sydney wore a pair of the brand's best-selling tan Wendy shoes, a comfortable seaside essential for the Hollywood heavyweight.

In the video, Sydney can be seen walking up the beach, eyes commanding the camera's attention while saying: “you can take the dude out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the dude”, nodding to the fact that Heydude shoes can be worn anywhere and everywhere.

With the weather currently soaring above the 25 degree mark, one of the most essential pieces on everyone's wishlist right now is a swimsuit of some kind.

At the minute, itsy bitsy options, booty short styles and even bedazzled and beaded designs are fan favourites amongst the fashion set, with Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Millie Bobby Brown leading the charge.

However, if the aforementioned isn’t quite your style for SS25, Sydney has proved that cowgirl style one pieces are hot property.