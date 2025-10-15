Charli XCX proves baggy jeans and a luxe leather jacket are party-appropriate when styled right

There’s a lot to be said about a good pair of denim jeans. Considered a wardrobe essential like no other, the humble blue jeans are beloved by all and will forever be on trend. Whether you’re going out for date night, seeing a few friends for an after-work wine, or simply perusing the Sunday farmers market for free samples, a good pair of jeans works for all occasions, and nobody knows that more than the Queen of all things Brat, Charli XCX.

The award-winning singer and newlywed put the aforementioned fact to the test on Tuesday night, wearing a pair of distressed, baggy options to attend an intimate dinner in New York City with the cast of Saturday Night Live.

© GC Images Charli's laid-back look is perfect for colder autumn days

Spotted en route to the after-dark soiree, the It-Brit was snapped styling her denim delights with a navy blue graphic tee, a luxe black leather jacket and a pair of bizarre square-toe biker boots. The laid back look was made complete thanks to her simple black shoulder bag, statement sunglasses and her diamond wedding ring.

© GC Images The British singer waved to fans as she walked around the city

Keeping in tune with the relaxed dress code, Charli wore her long brunette locks out in her signature wavy middle part style, while her flawless skin was emphasised with a lick of rosy gloss on her lips.

The wife of The 1975’s drummer, George Daniel, is known in the style sphere for her daring, goth-chic aesthetic. When she’s not performing to hundreds of thousands on stage in tiny leather shorts and comical slogan tees, Charli can usually be found sitting FROW at fashion weeks around the globe in pirate-core white frill dresses, lace-trimmed mini shorts or sheer slip dresses.

© GC Images Sabrina Carpenter is known in the fashion world for her love of colourful outfits

Charli was in good company for the night; Sabrina Carpenter was also on the intimate dinner guest list. Polar opposite in style, Sabrina reignited the butter yellow trend for autumn, styling a chunky oversized knit as a mini dress and pairing it with ribbed slouchy socks, kitten heels and a vibrant yellow Chanel flap bag.

With party season on the horizon and our calendars filling up quicker than we can say “prosecco”, finding appropriate occasion outfits isn’t an easy task. Thankfully, Charli’s recent look has proved that no matter the event, a pair of jeans and a leather jacket will always come in clutch.