Sabrina Carpenter reignites the butter yellow trend in off-the-shoulder knitted mini dress

Arguably, the most popular shade for AW25 is chocolate brown, recently donned by Amal Clooney and Molly-Mae Hague, but Sabrina Carpenter isn’t following suit. Putting a colour spanner in the works for the upcoming cosy season, the global pop-sensation stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night, donning a full ‘fit of buttery yellow goodness.

The pint-sized pop sensation put an autumn spin on summer's most beloved colourway, proving that if styled right, the soft-toned joyful shade can work for the colder months.

© GC Images Sabrina Carpenter is known in the fashion world for her love of colourful outfits

Though it’s not confirmed whether Sabrina’s chunky knit is a dress or just a baggy sweater, she styled it to perfection, wearing it as a micro mini. The muted yellow tones didn’t stop there; to tie everything together, she paired a set of ribbed socks in the same shade with a pair of peep-toe kitten heels and slung a vibrant sunflower yellow Chanel flap bag over her right shoulder.

© GC Images The 26-year-old's curly hair was the icing on the outfit cake

Adding even more pastel hues to the look, she wore her iconic bright blonde locks out in a tight curled style, the voluminous tresses framing her rounded face shape.

As for her makeup, the queen of rosy blush opted for a sunkissed combination, keeping her flawless skin glowy with a lick of highlighter on her cheekbones and a touch of gloss on her lips.

© Getty Images Sabrina is a major fan of the trending colourway, spotted in a dazzling gown earlier this year at the Power of Young Hollywood event

Fashion obsessives will be familiar with the chokehold the pastel hue had on us over the summer months. Eva Longoria, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid all spotted on various occasions styling the colourway for all occasions.

From red carpet gowns and holiday sundresses to itsy-bitsy bikinis and even a Rhode lip peptide treatment, the style sphere went mad for the joyful hue, and who could blame them?

Though autumn months usually call for a colourway switch up, many opt for tonal shades of browns, greys, creams and reds, but thanks to Sabrina Carpenter, dreamy pastels clearly still have a place in the style sphere for gloomier months.