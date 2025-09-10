Charli XCX just made the monobrow cool again - and we're obsessed

When Charli XCX posts, we all pay attention, and her latest selfie has social media talking about her latest unapologetic beauty detail: her monobrow. In an era where the majority of us are still getting our eyebrows laminated for the perfect fluffy brows, the pop star has leaned into a vibe that was once taboo. In a new Instagram post, the It-girl posed in a silk green top with the caption: "Tiff was cute, I love movies and my monobrow."

Fans in the comments were quick to hype up her bold beauty move. One follower wrote: "So inspiring - I was about to tweeze my brows but never mind." Whilst another commented: "I love it. Your brows are actually the best."

© @charli_xcx The 'Brat' singer wears a green silk top and rocks her chic monobrow

As for the rest of her look, she kept her usual grunge glam at the forefront, opting for a matte look featuring softly diffused smoky eyes, a few coatings of mascara and a contoured finish. As for her lips, she kept them bold with a muted plum wash of colour. Her raven locks also flowed effortlessly past her shoulders, but the main focus was certainly her fearless arches.

One thing about brows in 2025: there is no rule book. This year, we have seen a significant shift towards the A-list experimenting with their brows. From Joey King's bright, bleach blonde options, to FKA Twigs' pierced brows - some people are even embracing rainbow coloured brows. So, the pop princess is actually bang on trend with this new beauty era. We're all embracing individuality more than ever before.

© @charli_xcx The pop princess gives us a close up look at her fearless arches

But don't just take our word for it - even the experts agree. Sophia Aziza, aka @sophiabrows, is one of the most sought-after eyebrow technicians in London, with appointments available by invitation only. When it comes to eyebrow trends for 2025, Sophia has noticed a significant shift. She tells H! Fashion: “In 2024, the most popular brow look was all about soft, natural enhancement, with clients favouring understated, clean, and timeless shapes that complemented their features effortlessly.”

However, this year the expert has noticed her clients are asking for different things. "It’s all about individuality and bold self-expression," Sophia explains. “While natural brows remain a favourite, adventurous styles like bleached brows and modern skinny shapes are gaining momentum. Clients continue to prioritise bespoke looks, embracing techniques like tinting and lamination to create brows that reflect their unique identity. The expert has realised that rather than following fleeting fads, her clients are now prioritising shapes and styles tailored to their unique features and personalities.”

As we head to autumn, take Charli's lead: put down the tweezers and embrace your natural brows.