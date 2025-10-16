Jennifer Lopez just styled double denim with a tie and platform suede boots

If you’ve been keeping a close eye on the style sphere in recent months, you’ll have likely noticed that the humble business tie has made its way into the wardrobes of those most fashionable. From Hailey Bieber’s oversized Saint Laurent look to Zendaya’s crochet option at this year's Wimbledon tournament, the classic accessory is making major waves.

The latest A-Lister to style the traditionally masculine wardrobe hero is none other than triple threat singer, songwriter and actress, Jennifer Lopez.

Currently on official It-Girl business, promoting her newest musical/thriller film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, JLo was seen appearing on The Howard Stern Show, dressed to impress in the coolest outfit concoction.

© @jlo JLo's layered look is perfect for the colder season ahead

Styling a set of baggy blue boyfriend jeans with a matching button-up shirt, the 56-year-old leaned into fashion's beloved double denim trend, proving just how chic it can be for a day of meetings.

To accessorise the matching moment, Jennifer added a simple black tie, which she wore loosely around her denim collar, a tweed blazer, platform suede boots and a set of her signature brown tinted aviator sunglasses.

The whole look oozed off-duty cool whilst also being utterly perfect for the autumn season.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Her deep brown lip combo completed the autumn-approved ensemble

To complete the look, she wore her long bronde locks out in a tousled straight style. For makeup, she opted for a deep burgundy lip, overlined with a darker hue to shape her pout.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Double denim will forever be a style sphere staple

Denim in all forms will always be on trend, but casual cut boyfriend jeans like JLo’s are currently up 120% in search terms according to fashion favourite, Nobody’s Child. The denim design team commented: “It appears that we’re prioritising comfort above all else when it comes to our denim as barrel legs searches are followed by the casual cut boyfriend jeans (which saw a 120% increase in searches over the past 30 days), and loose jeans (61% increase).”

For days when you can’t quite fathom putting an ensemble together, take cues from JLo and her latest double denim look as it makes for an utterly chic day to night ensemble.