Hailey Bieber just wore an oversized suit and tie look for dinner with Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Claudia Schiffer

Just two months after giving birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber, everyone's go-to style muse Hailey Bieber is back in her fashion era.

Styling an oversized suit and tie look for a celebratory dinner date with her besties, Hailey made sure everyone knew who was in charge.

To mark the launch of her new Butter Barrier product which launches later this week, Hailey was the hostess with the mostess for the evening, inviting her famous friends Devon Lee Carlson, stylist to the stars Dani Michelle, Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and the face of the new product, Claudia Shiffer.

© Instagram/@loriharvey Hailey opted for a comfortable yet chic ensemble for the occasion

For the event, the new mother decided on a seriously chic SHE-E-O look. Pairing a matching oversized grey blazer and trouser set together with a pinstripe button-up shirt, a red tie and a set of slim sultry secretary-approved glasses to create an ensemble perfect for a corporate business meeting on Wall Street.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Hailey accessorised her look with a stack of chunky gold bangles

The Rhode event was of course as opulent as you would imagine with no detail left untouched. Each guest sat around an intimate dining table covered in white flowers, candles, Rhode-branded sourdough loaves and flowing cocktails made with Kendall’s 818 tequila.

© Instagram/@haileybieber The branded bread loaves were peak It-Girl © Instagram/@haileybieber Hailey kept the tablescape elegant

As expected the star-studded guest list showed up in their best ‘fits to celebrate their BFF. Bella Hadid opted for a black bustier mini dress with hip ruching detailing, Kendall matched her sister Kylie's plunging neckline top in a daring cutout option while Devon sported a figure-hugging LBD.

Though the list for the event was small, coverage was at an all time high with Kylie Jenner posting a series of comical videos to her TikTok account using trending sounds and everyone else sharing stylised Instagram stories and posts.

If we didn’t already love the It-girl best friend group, the images and videos from this event have made us want to be friends with them all even more.

And that's what the business moguls call marketing 101…