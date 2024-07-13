Zendaya cosplays Princess Diana at Wimbledon in the most unexpected outfit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Multi-talented actress and fashion icon Zendaya, captivated the audience at Wimbledon with an outfit that exuded elegance.

Zendaya’s outfit was a masterclass in the oversized, cool collegiate style that defined an era. Her look, curated entirely by Ralph Lauren, paid homage to the iconic style and charm reminiscent of Princess Diana, blending preppy 80s aesthetics with modern sophistication.

The Euphoria star donned a classic herringbone blazer, paired with a light blue button-down shirt, left casually untucked to enhance the relaxed yet polished vibe. Adding to the preppy flair was a striped knit tie, loosely knotted, which introduced a playful yet refined element to the ensemble.

© Karwai Tang Zendaya wore Ralph Lauren to attend day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Diana was no stranger to menswear, and often pushed the boundaries of traditional royal attire with her unique style. One of the most memorable moments was when she wore an elephant-patterned tie in 1994, when she visited St Mary's Hospital in Paddington to visit her new-born nephew Louis, Viscount Althorp.

© Julian Parker Diana was not afraid to take risks when it came to her personal style

The princess donned a sharp, tailored blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and a polka-dotted tie. Her ability to mix traditional masculine elements with her signature feminine grace was second to none.

MORE: Zendaya serves major Wimbledon vibes with her tennis themed 'Challengers' press tour outfits

RELATED: Tennis nails: 10 manicure ideas that serve

Zendaya’s choice of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans balanced the outfit, bringing a contemporary twist to the traditional preppy look. The jeans provided a relaxed silhouette, while the pair of retro pearl earrings only added further to the royal aesthetic; reminiscent of Diana's long-standing penchant for pearls. Carrying a Louis Vuitton purse, Zendaya completed her look with a nod to timeless luxury.

© Karwai Tang The 'Challengers' star paired her look with a Louis Vuitton bag

Zendaya has already been serving major Wimbledon vibes with her tennis themed Challengers press tour outfits, and her appearance at Wimbledon could have easily been a scene straight out of her latest blockbuster. In the film she plays Tashi, a former tennis player turned coach; Tashi transforms her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.

MORE: Zendaya just put a vintage spin on 2024’s hottest summer colour trend

RELATED: Charli XCX brings Brat Girl Summer to Wimbledon

The parallels between her on-screen role and her Wimbledon appearance are striking, just as her character excels on the court, Zendaya excels in the fashion realm. Her look was a perfect homage to Diana, effortlessly blending casual with sophisticated and proving once again why the 27-year-old is a true style icon.