Kim Kardashian's skintight white gown is perfect for risqué brides-to-be

If there are two things in this world that go together seamlessly, it's Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga.

It's no secret that the law school graduate is a fan of the Spanish-founded fashion house, thus it’s only fitting that she wore possibly her most striking ensemble to date to sit FROW at the brand's F/W Couture show.

If you’re a Kim Kardashian fan, you’ll know that it takes one heck of a look to raise our eyebrows, considering her usual go-to ensembles are usually plunging, backless or ultra tight.

On this occasion, her outfit is all of the above.

Kim loves to turn heads any chance she gets

Spotted en route to the Paris Fashion Week show, Kim dressed in a head-to-toe look from the brand, settling on a skintight, white plunging neckline gown, complete with a thigh high slit and backless detailing.

The tight/heels are a signature for the brand

To complete the daring dress moment, she added a pair of the fashion’s most controversial shoes, the Balenciaga ‘Legging Pantashoes’ - which are an obscure fusion of tights and heels.

The all-white ensemble obviously fitted the 44-year-old like a glove, the swimsuit-like fabric hugging her curves while the sculpted bodice kept things in check.

There isn't a hairstyle on this planet that Kim can't pull off

To add an extra layer of glam, the second eldest Kardashian sister debuted a new hairstyle for the occasion, chopping her former long brunette locks into a long bob style and dyeing it a sleek shade of jet black.

The new ‘do was styled in an elegant side parting and was fixed with a selection of silver and black crease clips which were perfectly placed to keep her waves in place. As the icing on the freshly cut hairstyle cake, a singular swooping curl held with gel rested on her forehead.

We implore you to zoom in on her phone screen...

In true it-girl fashion, Kim forgoed jewellery and armcandy to let the dress do all the talking, simply holding her phone in one hand which was left open on a photo of herself in a neon pink dress - talk about iconic.

With wedding season officially in full swing, if you’re looking to tie the knot in a dress destined to go down in history, Kim's white Balenciaga option will be sure to do so.