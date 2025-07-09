Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian's skintight plunging white gown is for risqué brides-to-be
Kim Kardashian at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© WWD via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's skintight white gown is perfect for risqué brides-to-be

The Kardashian sister wore her most daring look to date to sit FROW at Paris Couture Week

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there are two things in this world that go together seamlessly, it's Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga

It's no secret that the law school graduate is a fan of the Spanish-founded fashion house, thus it’s only fitting that she wore possibly her most striking ensemble to date to sit FROW at the brand's F/W Couture show

If you’re a Kim Kardashian fan, you’ll know that it takes one heck of a look to raise our eyebrows, considering her usual go-to ensembles are usually plunging, backless or ultra tight. 

On this occasion, her outfit is all of the above. 

Kim Kardashian arrives at Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Kim loves to turn heads any chance she gets

Spotted en route to the Paris Fashion Week show, Kim dressed in a head-to-toe look from the brand, settling on a skintight, white plunging neckline gown, complete with a thigh high slit and backless detailing. 

Kim Kardashian arrives at Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
The tight/heels are a signature for the brand

To complete the daring dress moment, she added a pair of the fashion’s most controversial shoes, the Balenciaga ‘Legging Pantashoes’ - which are an obscure fusion of tights and heels. 

The all-white ensemble obviously fitted the 44-year-old like a glove, the swimsuit-like fabric hugging her curves while the sculpted bodice kept things in check. 

Kim Kardashian arrives at Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025© GC Images
There isn't a hairstyle on this planet that Kim can't pull off

To add an extra layer of glam, the second eldest Kardashian sister debuted a new hairstyle for the occasion, chopping her former long brunette locks into a long bob style and dyeing it a sleek shade of jet black. 

The new ‘do was styled in an elegant side parting and was fixed with a selection of silver and black crease clips which were perfectly placed to keep her waves in place. As the icing on the freshly cut hairstyle cake, a singular swooping curl held with gel rested on her forehead. 

im Kardashian arrives at Balenciaga during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 09, 2025 in Paris, France.© GC Images
We implore you to zoom in on her phone screen...

In true it-girl fashion, Kim forgoed jewellery and armcandy to let the dress do all the talking, simply holding her phone in one hand which was left open on a photo of herself in a neon pink dress - talk about iconic. 

With wedding season officially in full swing, if you’re looking to tie the knot in a dress destined to go down in history, Kim's white Balenciaga option will be sure to do so. 

