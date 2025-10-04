Kim Kardashian's shock pixie cut is her shortest hair transformation to date

Kim Kardashian just proved that sometimes, less really is more. Stepping out for Paris Fashion Week, the reality star and beauty mogul shocked fans with her shortest hairstyle to date - a glossy, wet-look sculpted pixie cut on that the beauty and fashion founder dubbed the ‘Paris Pixie’. The look marks a major switch up from Kim’s usual raven hued waist-grazing lengths and bouncy blowouts. Instead, her hair has been cropped close to the head with choppy, wet-look layers that cling beautifully to her face - a nod to ‘90s supermodel vibes. If she was hoping to make an internet breaking beauty moment, she has certainly delivered.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian is known for her longer length bobs and XL mermaid waves

Styled by longtime collaborator and expert, Chris Appleton, the cut frames her features perfectly, drawing attention to her grunge makeup look. The look featured metal grey tones, fluttery lashes, luminous skin, and her signature nude-gloss lip. The result? A legendary beauty look we will always remember.

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian's 'Paris Pixie' is her boldest look yet

Fans are also comparing this new hair style to her to her mum, Kris Jenner( aka the original pixie cut Queen). Kim posted some close-up selfies of her new hairdo on Instagram and one person commented, "Kris Jenner is that you?" in all fairness, when you look at them both side by side the resemblance is easy to see. Whilst another fan added," This is my favourite look on you yet." We might have to agree, the pixie cut really suits the SKIMS founder's face shape and gave her a chic edge for fashion week.

In case you missed the memo: short hair is ruling autumn 2025. From the Pixie Cut to the Parisian bob, the girls are really embracing the big chop. Expert hair stylists have also agreed that this trend will continue until the end of the year.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian broke the Internet with her shortest hair look yet

John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde tells H! Fashion: "Short hairstyles aren't just chic; they offer more airflow and can be styled in a variety of ways." According to the expert anyone can sport the chic cut: "People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape, however, you can really play around with it to suit your face.

For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears it can be become much softer. Additionally, you can also alter the length of the fringe to emulate that desire oval-shape the pixie creates." He continues, "If you have a longer face maintain that illusion with a longer fringe, however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. It can be easily personalised to you."





While it’s not yet clear if Kim’s gone fully short or if it’s a clever wig transformation (she does love to keep us guessing), one thing’s certain: the Paris Pixie has entered her beauty era, and it’s nothing short of iconic.