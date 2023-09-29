Fans are all saying the same thing about Kylie Jenner's dazzling Schiaparelli moment

Kylie Jenner is making showstopping Paris Fashion Week moments a regular habit.

The beauty entrepreneur stepped out on Thursday to support her sister Kendall who closed the Schiaparelli show, wearing a jaw-dropping embellished nude gown that is a contender for her best fashion moment ever. And fans were all saying the same thing about her opulent look.

Kylie wore a dazzling custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that boasted layers of crystals, a fitted silhouette and the label’s signature keyhole cut-out detail at the torso.

The gown created by Daniel Roseberry oozed old Hollywood glamour, which was emphasised by Kylie’s sultry, bouncy blow-dry which shaped her face and then effortlessly cascaded down her back.

Fans were quick to point out that Kylie was in fact having her very own Marylin Monroe moment similar to her sister Kim at the Met Gala in 2022, who wore Marylin's actual dress on the red carpet.

Some quite simply said: “She like old hollywood” and “Marylin”, whilst sartorial fanatics commented under Schiaparelli’s Instagram video of her: “She really gives Marylin Monroe vibes!!!!” and “Is the gown inspired by Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday Mr President dress? Beyond stunning either way”

Summarising our sentiments exactly, one fan said: “I’ve never seen a more iconic thing in my whole life”

In case you (somehow) missed it, Kylie wore a topical Schiaparelli gown at its Haute Couture show in February earlier this year when she turned heads in a black strapless ruched maxi dress, adorned with a gigantic faux lion's head.

Kylie and Schiaparelli is a sartorial match made in heaven.