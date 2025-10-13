Ayo Edebiri takes style cues from Victoria Beckham in silky white wedding dress

Who said wearing a dreamy white gown was strictly reserved for saying “I do”? Not Victoria Beckham and Ayo Edebiri, that's for sure. In recent months, silky white dresses in all forms have made their way into the wardrobes of those most stylish, with the most recent being The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri on the red carpet of the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

For the celebratory occasion, Ayo called on Chanel to dress her for the evening.

© WireImage The dreamy white dress would make the ultimate wedding dress for brides-to-be

The timeless, simple floating silk dress was plucked straight off of the brand's recent Paris Fashion Week SS26 runway and features a high neckline with knot detailing and a swooping, draped floral hip accent. Simple, yet overly elegant, the gown fitted the 30-year-old Hollywood heavyweight like a glove.

© WireImage Have you ever seen a cuter diamond earring?

To complete the bridal-chic look, she wore her short bob hairstyle tied back into a bun, with her straight across bangs left out to frame her face. A pair of dazzling diamond earrings designed to look like a bird cage completed the look, the star of the show being the tiny yellow bird sitting pretty on a diamond-encrusted perch.

When it comes to silky white dresses, Victoria Beckham walked so Ayo could run.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul is known in the industry for her love of sleek tailoring and effortless draping, but in recent months, she’s become overly fond of floaty silk moments in bright white shades.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria loves a white gown, and who could blame her?

Earlier this month, she took to her Instagram stories to show off a slip option from her AW25 collection. She wore the dreamy dress, which is currently retailing online for £1,290, to attend her husband David’s 50th Birthday party earlier this year.

© @victoriabeckham If VB was to get married again, we can put our money on her dress being silky and white

Not the first white dress to be worn this year on the world stage, VB also styled a hip ruched option to attend a date-night at Highgrove House, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s lavish home in Gloucestershire.

Traditionally, white gowns are reserved for nuptial occasions, however, as VB and Ayo have so effortlessly proved, they also make ultra-chic red carpet ensembles.

© WireImage The co-stars were all smiles for the celebratory occasion

Ayo was joined by Andrew Garfield, her newest onscreen colleague. Both starring a new crime thriller film titled After the Hunt, alongside the likes of Julia Roberts and Chloë Sevigny. The new silver screen flick, which hit cinemas earlier this week follows a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroad when a student makes an accusation against one of her work friends, threatening to expose a dark secret from her own past.