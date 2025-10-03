Victoria Beckham steps out in an oversized suit ahead of her SS26 PFW show

Like clockwork, on the Friday of Paris Fashion Week every season, Victoria Beckham presents her collection to the world, captivating style obsessives around the globe. Ahead of her show on October 3, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer stepped out onto the cobblestoned Parisian streets, donning one of her signature uniforms - a sleek, chic tailored suit.

Suits in all styles have been a hallmark in Victoria Beckham's wardrobe for a while now. More often than not she can be seen sporting oversized options for casual business appointments, slim-fitting white options for red carpet occasions and tuxedo-esque variations for lavish date nights with her husband David.

© GC Images Victoria's sharp look is perfect for AW25

In true VB style, the mother-of-four opted for a pair of oversized trousers, fixed at the waist with a brown belt and a matching blazer, which she wore over a simple white shirt. Effortless yet chic, the office-core look oozed autumn appeal.

Despite the rain, Victoria completed her look with a pair of statement black sunglasses, the large and in charge frames taking up much of her face real estate.

© GC Images Despite getting ready to show a new collection to the world in just a few hours, VB looked calm and composed

The final pieces of the outfit puzzle was the tan leather Hermés handbag she held in her right hand and her satin black platform heels to add a few extra inches to her 5'4 frame.

In recent months, the baggy grey suit has made a triumphant comeback into the fashion sphere. Earlier this week, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney was spotted at the Saint Laurent show in a double-breasted option. Coincidentally (or not, depending on how you see it), Hailey Bieber rocked the same suit to launch a new Rhode product, clearly taking style cues from the queen of sharp tailoring.

Victoria’s tailored look has fans wondering whether the effortless style moment is a hint to what her SS26 collection might entail, and though we can’t confirm just yet, stay tuned because H! Fashion will be reporting on just that as the show unfolds later in the evening.