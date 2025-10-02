Christopher Briney just took style notes from Hailey Bieber in a baggy suit and leather jacket combo

Move over Romeo Beckham and Jacob Elordi, there's a new stylish gentleman in town, and he’s making serious fashion-forward moves on the world stage. The Summer I Turned Pretty’s leading lad, Christopher Briney, has entered the chat, and he’s taking his style notes from the one and only, Hailey Bieber.

Spotted on the front row of Saint Laurent's recent SS26 Paris Fashion Week show, the 27-year-old American actor gave a lesson in elevated tailored dressing, layering an unlikely pairing but somehow making it chicer than chic.

© WWD via Getty Images Christopher's look perfected autumn layering

Dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent for the occasion, Christopher sported a baggy light grey suit, complete with a crisp white shirt and burgundy polka dot tie, heeled leather loafers and an oversized vintage-esque luxe leather bomber jacket.

© GC Images To add an extra layer of edge, he added a set of black sunglasses

The whole ensemble oozed It-boy charm and fashion fans couldn’t help but feel they’d seen the look before. They’d be almost right.

© @haileybieber Hailey styled her Saint Laurent suit with heels and micro glasses

Back in October of last year, Hailey Bieber hosted an intimate star-studded dinner party to celebrate the release of her Rhode Butter Barrier. For the occasion, she decided to don the exact same suit and tie from Saint Laurent that Christopher wore just days ago, but in a baggier style.

Though Hailey’s office-core ensemble didn’t feature a leather jacket, it's common knowledge amongst the style-obsessed that the mother of one loves an oversized bomber jacket. More often than not she can be seen in a leather jacket of some sort, most recently styling a bomber option with jeans and flip-flops to attend a dinner in Los Angeles.

© WireImage The American actor looked sharp in his designer suit

As far as Christopher’s style game goes, this isn’t the first time he’s been deemed the internet's most fashionable male face. To attend the finale photocall of the hit Amazon Prime romance show in Paris last month, Christopher once again proved the power of a sleek suiting moment, opting for a black single-breasted co-ord from Balmain's Resort 2026 collection. The icing on top of the outfit cake, however, was the addition of his mini Anthem embossed crocodile buckle clutch bag, which he held proudly.

It was about time the fashion sphere got a new male style muse, considering Jacob and Romeo can’t hold the whole industry on their shoulders on their own, we couldn’t be more pleased that the new male muse loves a designer moment like the rest of us.