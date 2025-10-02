Did Hailey Bieber just declare flip-flops autumn-approved?

The simple answer to that question is yes, yes, she did. But are we even surprised? Hailey Bieber has forever been a trailblazer in the fashion sphere, singlehandedly championing trends, rocking risqué and everything in between, thus seeing her style flip-flops for autumn seems completely normal.

The 28-year-old Rhode founder has returned to her hometown of Los Angeles after living it up in Paris with her stylish best friends at Paris Fashion Week, and it seems she’s traded in her lace lingerie look for a more casually cool ensemble.

Spotted en route to a girls' night dinner, the mother-of-one perfected her uniform of baggy jeans, a plain white tee and a leather bomber jacket, reminding us all that looking utterly chic needn’t be hard to achieve.

© GC Images Hailey is the queen of wearing jeans and a leather jacket

Though we’ve seen the look countless times before on the model, it's her footwear choice that has style lovers in limbo. Flip-flops are unofficially (or officially, depending on your views) deemed the ultimate footwear choice for summer, so seeing Hailey style them in autumn has us holding onto that warmer weather feeling.

© GC Images Hailey proved that flip-flops can be worn all-year-round if styled right

To complete her low-key ensemble, she wore her hair slicked-back in a sleek ballerina bun and added a set of black sunglasses.

After a busy week in platform knee-high boots and pointed toe pumps, flat flip-flops are likely not only a stylistic choice, but also a practical one which heel wearers will know all too well.

© @haileybieber After donning these deedant boots, flip-flops are a welcome style staple

It's no question that Justin Bieber's wife always looks cooler than cool, every outfit she puts on instantly plastered on inspiration moodboards around the globe - her most recent look at Saint Laurent show being one the best she’s ever curated.

If you’re a Hailey outfit stan and want to re-create this exact look, we suggest you hop to it and do it sooner rather than later, because in a few weeks' time you might catch frostbite.