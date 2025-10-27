Dakota Johnson's dazzling party dress is a lesson in revenge glamour

Fashion fans know by now that when it comes to past relationships, revenge isn't best served cold or sweet - it's served chic, with a showstopping outfit that gets everybody talking. The latest to take this approach? Dakota Johnson. The actress stepped out in a showstopping sheer lace look just days after reports surfaced that her ex, Chris Martin, had moved on from their eight-year relationship and engagement with Game of Thrones star (and Joe Jonas’s ex-wife) Sophie Turner.

She's one of our favourite fashionistas because she's completely unafraid to experiment with her sartorial agenda. From risqué sheer numbers to slinky little black dresses and showstopping head-to-toe metallics, the silver screen star has an impressive breadth of styles on her fashion roster.

Her latest look oozed cool-girl elegance, combining a multitude of trends from the current season. She stepped out at the Vogue World: Hollywood event at Universal Studios on Sunday in a floor-skimming bubblegum pink dress from Valentino's spring/summer 2026 collection.

© Getty Images for Vogue Dakota Johnson attended Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 on Sunday

The piece was adorned with scallop-shaped, delicate beading. The plunging neckline was given a demure feel, overlaid with a sheer black tulle panel that added a touch of modern cool to the ethereal design. She paired the look with a sleek black clutch and minimal silver jewellery, letting the dress’ romantic, dazzling detailing do all the talking.

Pink has dominated fashion agendas throughout 2025. And whilst it may have been a trend we saw across the spring/summer 2025 runways, the style set has proved that we're also taking it into A/W - but with a twist. At the VMAs last month, Sabrina Carpenter wore a stunning lace red paired with a pink feather boa, and Doja Cat opted for a grey and yellow argyle-patterned mini dress by Balmain, featuring a glitzy fuchsia trim.

Also, Victoria Beckham has opted for preppy pink this season with both her outfits and her manicures, Kylie Jenner shared images in a hot pink latex two-piece, and the street style queens attending fashion month in September wore lashings of pink across the 'big four' cities.

© Getty Images for Vogue She stunned in Valentino SS26

Statement glamour is Dakota's bread and butter - particularly as we approach party season. At the end of the summer, she was already in the festive spirit, stepping out in a stunning strapless metallic silver dress by Gucci that set the tone for the celebrations to come.