Dakota Johnson’s dazzling party season dress is a major autumn/winter 2025 trend

While we're still clinging to summer by a thread, our attention is already shifting to autumn/winter fashion because, after all, the season is inevitable, so why not embrace it?

Dakota Johnson is the latest A-lister to nod to the season ahead, with the chicest party season dress that will seamlessly transition from summer to winter.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming comedy movie, Splitsville, in Los Angeles.

© WireImage Dakota Johnson stunned in Gucci at the Splitsville premiere

She opted for an ultra-elegant strapless silver maxi dress by Gucci, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette and a smooth, metallic finish. Her look was the perfect balance of classic glamour infused with a futuristic edge - and it's the ultimate aesthetic for party season.

Silver first made its fashion comeback a few seasons ago, signposted by the fact that It-girls on Instagram were donning a pair of molten metal trousers paired with everything from blazers to knits.

© WireImage Her dazzling dress is perfect for party season

Fast forward to 2025, and the metal has made a major resurgence on the jewellery scene, testing fashionistas' loyalty to their beloved gold bijouterie.

It's proving to be one to watch on both the fashion and accessories front for later this year. On the autumn/winter 2025 runways, Germanier brought its signature futuristic aesthetic with textured silver accessories and sequin-adorned blazers, Zuhair Murad elevated billowing accents with silver beading, Giorgio Armani paired silver with black for the most elegant after-hours ensembles, and Rabanne made futuristic elegance a thing with dazzling silver dresses paired with matching boots.

© Launchmetrics Rabanne AW25 © A model walks the Armani runway in a black and silver jacket and black trousers Armani Prive AW25

It was no surprise to see Dakota donning Gucci once again, since she has been an official ambassador for the Italian house since 2017.

The actress often wears top-notch pieces from the brand for all occasions, from film festivals to fashion weeks.

Looking to get ahead of the curve with some immediate autumn/winter purchases? Look no further than Dakota...