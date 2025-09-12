Dakota Johnson's latest sheer dress is as risqué as it is controversial

The naked dressing trend is a controversial one in the fashion circle. Whilst some appreciate taking the female form and placing it centre stage, others believe that a bra and knickers are designed to be hidden. If you're of the latter opinion - tough luck, because the globe's biggest style icons are proving that sheer dresses aren't going anywhere anytime soon - and Dakota Johnson just wore her most daring sheer dress of all time.

The Black Widow actress oozed sultry glamour in a sheer, long-sleeved, high-neck dress by Gucci, complete with an intricate floral design and subtle sequins.

Unsurprisingly, fashion enthusiasts are divided over her look. On an Instagram post shared by celebrity fashion ID platform @checkthetag, views were completely mixed, with comments in support of her outfit including: "why does everyone hate this, it’s so good?" and "Give me 10 in every color! [sic]." Others, however, were not so convinced...

© Getty Images Dakota Johnson wore a daring see-through Gucci dress

"Nudity on the red carpet can help to reclaim the female body - which for so long has been objectified in the media. Kate Moss’ iconic 90s sheer slip dress moment redefined nudity as something to be celebrated in fashion, rather than something to steer away from for risk of offending more conservative audiences," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau

"Today, naked dressing has taken on a whole new sartorial cachet. Muses such as Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski often look to the trend for after-hours occasions, with the latter becoming a pioneer of slinky fabrics from fishnet to sheer and tulle."

© WireImage Her dress has completely divided opinions

We know full well that Dakota isn't afraid of a daring outfit. In May this year, she attended the star-studded Kering Women in Motion dinner during Cannes Film Festival, pushing the boundaries of the event's last-minute dress code change that basically banned nudity. She wore a diamante halter-neck dress by Gucci, complete with a bodysuit-style underlayer and a sheer skirt, toying with the boundary of strategic coverage and the 'no trousers' trend - case in point.

Whether you're a fan of the trend or not, it appears to be sticking around for the autumn/winter season - so buckle up...