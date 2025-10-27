Kristen Stewart puts a gothic spin on the naked dress in sheer oxblood lace

Let's face it Twilight star Kristen Stewart has never been one to play it safe on the red carpet. After all, this chick was sporting micro shorts way before the masses fell in love with them.

Appearing at the AFI Fest 2025 special screening of her latest project The Chronology of Water (she wrote, co-produced and directed the picture) in Los Angeles, Kristen opted for a body skimming burgundy lace dress - a gothic twist on the Naked Dress trend that has had us all in its clutches this year.

The dress was sheer yet sophisticated, hugging Kristen's frame with sculptural precision. The long sleeves and high neckline said 'demure' while the sheer fabric added a cheeky touch. A bit romantic and a touch rebellious.

Beneath the dress, Kristen opted for a pair of matching sheer leggings - adding extra dimension to the outfit.

© FilmMagic Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2025 AFI FEST in Los Angeles

Kristen opted to team the dress with black accessories and a messy bun, with bitty fringe - adding to the grunge energy of the entire ensemble.

Oxblood is undoubtedly this season's most intoxicating shade, emerging as fashion's latest take on the perpetual 'Quiet Luxury' trend. It's perfect for this time of year as it's rich and moody (exactly how we want to feel as the days shorten and the temperature plunges.)

© Getty Images for AFI Imogen Poots and Kristen Stewart in Los Angeles

Joining Kristen on the red carpet was her co-star British actress Imogen Poots, who opted for sequins (Christmas is coming!) in a striking green ombre, teamed with black heels.

Kristen also posed on the red carpet with Dylan Meyer, Kristen's wife, who was also a producer for the film. The pair have been together since 2019, and got married in April of this year.

© Variety via Getty Images Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer

The film is Kristen's directorial debut, and the outing marks the first time the pair have hit the red carpet together since their nuptials.