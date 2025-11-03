Lily James delivers a much-needed dose of sun in bandeau bikini

While we debate whether or not to whack the heating on, some continue to frolic in the tropics - armed with a swimwear arsenal to die for. Included in the mix of out-of-office A-listers is British actress Lily James, whose Instagram feed remains the source of both our holiday inspiration and off-duty wardrobe.

The 36-year-old is currently kicking back beachside, showcasing snippets of her sun-drunk sojourn with her followers online. Taking to social media over the weekend, the Hollywood insider shared her latest look for all to gander at - a sleek, black bikini in a classic bandeau style, which she paired with a white baseball cap.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress championed 00s-style slogans with her latest look

Hailing from musician Ben Abraham’s merch collection, the hat featured the words ‘Never Been Worse’ in blue lettering. Lily, who is also known for her angelic voice, previously collaborated with the guitarist, sharing a cover of Cinderella’s A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes back in spring.

The star posed on a large stretch of white sandy beach while snapping the picture, which shielded her face from the camera. She wore her brunette, shoulder-length hair down loose in salty, wet waves, allowing all eyes to fall on her laid-back choice of accessory.

© @lilyjamesofficial The British actress made a case for sleek bandeau silhouettes

Bandeau silhouettes are something of a staple for Lily. The actress owns several bikinis boasting the strapless shape - perfect for sun-soaking without the risk of questionable bikini lines.

Back in July, Lily enjoyed some time away from set, jetting off to another undisclosed location in search of some serotonin-boosting sunshine.

Sporting a gingham bandeau bikini complete with black bikini bottoms, the multi-hyphenate made a case for mismatched swimwear - completing her attire with a checked headscarf that held her then-blonde tresses in place.

Beside her perched Prada’s raffia tote - a design coveted by cool-girls across Europe, in addition to a pair of pale suede Birkenstock Bostons and a book.