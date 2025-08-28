Lily James' cut-out dress is proof that cheeky date night style reigns supreme

Date night style can be something of a minefield - a fact Lily James knows all too well. The actress has curated a dazzling inventory of after-hours outfits, spanning floral Erdem gowns to archival Dior looks and much more. Regardless, the British actress still abides by the philosophy that less is more when it comes to eveningwear, as her latest look so effortlessly demonstrated.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old took to social media to share a fresh new concoction with her loyal legion of style-savvy followers. The thespian slipped into an asymmetrical black dress featuring a longline cut, complete with a strapless bandeau top, side cut-out detailing and a flowing, figure-kissing mermaid skirt that skimmed the floor as she walked.

Lily wore her dark chocolate locks down loose in tousled beach waves, facing away from the camera in the candid moment. A selection of fine silver jewellery added a touch of timeless decadence to her off-duty attire, which paid tribute to the power of the all-black outfit.

© @lilyjamesofficial The 36-year-old actress opted for an 'all-black-everything' moment

The Emmy nominee subsequently shared another covetable outfit online, showcasing her endless array of luxury looks. She coolly donned Cult Gaia’s Muna Cream Off Shoulder Dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder bustier, exaggerated puff sleeves, a silk linen woven fabric wrap effect at the waist and a voluminous skirt.

Lily posed en plein air for the snap, camera in hand, with her curls whipped up into a practical high ponytail. She basked in the Mediterranean sunlight, making for a serene golden hour photo shoot.

The star has been making the most of her time away from the flashing lights of Hollywood, trading in the camera-flanked sets for sandy beaches and bandeau bikinis. Last week, she shared yet another sneak peek inside a luxurious holiday abroad, posing on a yacht while wearing a striped chocolate-orange bikini with a flattering scooped neckline, teamed with a breezy white sarong that was tied at the hip.

The Pam & Tommy actress looked away from the camera, allowing all eyes to focus on her serene beach-ready attire in addition to her Prada Wicker Mini Bucket Bag that perched beside her - a piece that comes complete with a natural woven structure, a drawstring cotton inner and the brand’s iconic triangular logo.