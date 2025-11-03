Devon Lee Carlson perfects 'naked dressing' in see-through sparkly trousers to party with Alex Consani and Kaia Gerber

When your inner circle includes supermodel Bella Hadid, It-girl Hailey Bieber, and certified muse Alex Consani, your access to borrowing a seriously good outfit just tripled in possibility. Luckily for Devon Lee Carlson, she has the pick of the bunch when it comes to raiding the wardrobes of the most stylish girls in the world, and it seems she cashed in her BFF card over the weekend to attend a seriously stylish evening.

The 31-year-old entrepreneur, influencer and founder of Wildflower Cases was spotted in attendance at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday night - and for her look she adopted the style sphere's beloved sheer trend.

© WWD via Getty Images Devon's all-black look was utterly chic

Settling on a classic yet utterly cool combo of a halterneck sleeveless longline top and a pair of flared trousers, both crafted from elegant sheer shimmery black fabric, the star nailed the dreamy combo which took red carpet dressing to all new heights.

© WWD via Getty Images Slicked back hairstyles are having a major moment in the beauty sphere at the minute

To accompany her sparkly combo, Devon carried a mini shoulder bag made from similar fabric to her ensemble, styled out with a pair of pointed-toe pumps yet no jewellery at all. To add a touch of elevation to the daring look, she scooped her brunette locks up into a slicked back side parted bun - a new fan favourite style in the beauty sphere.

© Getty Images for LACMA The whole squad were seen chatting and laughing all night long

Devon was in good company for the evening. She was joined by her stylish friends Alex Consani, who wore an equally bold naked look, Iris Law, who sported vibrant blue and Kaia Gerber, who stunned in ruby red.

It’s evidently clear that the girl gang consulted each other on their outfits ahead of time, as each and every one of them donned sparkles in some form, all seamlessly perfecting party season dressing for the season ahead.

If you’re in need of any outfit inspiration for the upcoming festive time, we suggest you take a look at the ultimate It-girl A-lister crew as their style game remains totally unmatched.