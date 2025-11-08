Sabrina Carpenter announces major life update in leopard print mini skirt

The Grammy nominations are in - and, to absolutely no one’s surprise, Sabrina Carpenter swept the field. The singer received a grand total of six nominations, including nods for Album of the Year for Man’s Best Friend and Record of the Year for Manchild.

Sabrina took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: “6 nominations :’) i am so floored and grateful thank you @recordingacademy.” In the post, she sported an oversized blue band T-shirt paying homage to Paul McCartney and Wings, which was paired with a lightweight, satin skirt boasting a dazzling leopard print.

The singer wore her iconic blonde bombshell curls down loose in her signature bouffant style, opting for a natural makeup look that highlighted her feminine facial features. She pulled a heart sign with her hands, kicking back in bed for the humble moment.

Her fans were thrilled, as was her inner circle of celebrity pals. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath commented on the post with a string of love heart emojis, while her choreographer Jasmine Badie wrote: “RACK THEM UP!!!” Actress Madeline Clyne added: “Yes ma’am,” Bowen Yang penned: “Diva,” and Veronika Slowikowska noted: “Duhhh.” Safe to say, Hollywood approves.

© GC Images Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her Grammy nominations with Taylor Swift

Later that night, Sabrina celebrated alongside good friend Taylor Swift. The two headed out for a girls’ night in New York, with Taylor sporting some serious red heels and a Thom Browne set, consisting of a striped polo shirt with short sleeves, contrast ribbed cuffs and a colourblock design. The top was teamed with an asymmetric wool mini skirt featuring preppy pleated detailing.

Sabrina opted for a snug turtleneck knit in cream with fringed edges, which was styled with a black mini skirt and tights, coolly layered beneath a tan-toned coat with a silk lining. A pair of black patent heels with an open-toe design and a quilted Chanel bag made for a party-ready finish to her low-key yet composed aesthetic.