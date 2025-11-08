Taylor Swift is all legs in miniskirt and almost 6-inch heels for girls' night with Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift already stands at a stunning 5'10, but she added more height to her frame on Friday when she rocked a pair of almost six-inch, Gucci platform heels for a girls' night with her pal, Sabrina Carpenter. The "Actually Romantic" singer looked incredible, putting on a very leggy display in her red heels, which she teamed with a Thom Browne co-ord, consisting of a stripe-detail polo shirt with ribbed cuffs and hem and short side slits, and a matching asymmetric wool miniskirt with pleat detailing. Taylor towered over Sabrina, who stands at a petite 5 feet, as they were pictured stepping out for dinner at The Corner Store in SoHo, NYC.

Taylor and Sabrina have been friends for years, and the "Espresso" hitmaker even opened for the global superstar on several dates of her record-breaking The Eras Tour. She also features on the titular track The Life of a Showgirl, on Taylor's 12th album, released in October. Friday's outing marks Taylor's third night out in a row, after she enjoyed date nights with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at New York City's The Polo Bar on Wednesday, and private members club, Zero Bond, on Thursday.

Once again, Taylor highlighted her endlessly long legs in a black wrap miniskirt and fluffy knitted crew sweater, teaming the look with a pair of seriously chic luxe lace tights and a pair of heeled black leather knee-high boots. To complete her look, Taylor wore her bronde locks back in a low bun, her bangs left out. For makeup, she kept her porcelain complexion natural and elevated things with her signature, black winged liner and ruby red lipstick.

Sabrina's night out with Taylor came after it was announced that she had received six Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Reacting to the news on X, Sabrina wrote: "6 nominations :’) i am so floored and grateful thank you @RecordingAcad."

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Taylor put on a leggy display in her almost 6-inch heels and miniskirt

© BACKGRID Taylor towered over Sabrina on their girls' night out

© GC Images Taylor looked incredible for her night out

Taylor, however, was not nominated in any category for the upcoming Grammys, taking place in February 2026, as The Life of a Showgirl missed the eligibility period, which was August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025. The Life of a Showgirl, which has become one of Taylor's most divisive albums, will be eligible for the 2027 Grammys.

© Getty Images Sabrina collaborated with Taylor on The Life of a Showgirl

There were some big shocks when the nominations were announced on Friday. There was no love for Lorde's hit album Virgin, which was critically acclaimed upon release earlier in 2025. However, the New Zealand-born singer and the Recording Academy have a complicated history, after the Academy's decision to reportedly ask all the male nominees for Album of the Year in 2018 to perform live during the ceremony, but did not invite Lorde, the sole female nominee.

© Getty Images Sabrina received 6 Grammy nominations, while Taylor received none

Country stars also missed out on the Best New Artist category, where the likes of Megan Moroney and Ella Langley seemed like a shoo-in. Elton John and Brandi Carlile's collaboration album, Who Believes in Angels?, was also missing from all the major categories, a big surprise because together the pair have 61 nominations at the Grammy Awards.