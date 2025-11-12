Millie Bobby Brown's fiery new hair and mini dress moment has everyone talking

It’s been a busy week for Millie Bobby Brown. Following her appearance at Netflix's Stranger Things FYC event at the Tudum Theatre on Saturday night, the actress has not stopped. Case in point? On Tuesday, the 21-year-old hosted a bash to celebrate the launch of her Stay Plush serum-infused lip oil tint for her brand, Florence by Mills, which took place in Los Angeles.

For the exclusive beauty event, the mother-of-one slipped into Tiger Mist’s Octavia Mini Dress, featuring a crimson colourway, 90s-inspired strap detailing, a romantic, sprawling floral design and a body-sculpting cut.

The star teamed her slip number with a pair of silver heels with peep-toe detailing. She layered up with a black longline coat, which she later shed during the evening.

A glowing, heavily blushed beauty blend was complemented by her lengthy tresses - which showcased a new glossy red tint that leaned into autumnal style. Her locks were styled down loose in tumbling Hollywood waves, with a side parting making for a slick, Noughties touch to the glamorous aesthetic.

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's 'Stranger Things' FYC Event

Millie took to social media to share her latest look, writing: “what an amazing night celebrating our stay plush launch with these gorgeous people! @florencebymills.” She was joined by influencers such as Tana Mongeau and Iris Kendall during the night.

Millie’s new hair transformation marked a departure from her signature brunette ‘do - which was previously worn in a half-up, half-down princess style for the Stranger Things Season 5 red carpet.

Many of the actresses' fellow castmates were also in attendance, including Jamie Campbell Bower, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Shawn Levy, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.

The event was an emotional one for fans of the hit Netflix show as the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hits screens later this month on November 26.