There’s no single word that encapsulates FKA Twigs’ style.

A frothy concoction of pirate-inspired ruffles, deconstructed Victorian lace and alien sci-fi futurism forms the foundation of her eclectic wardrobe.



Delicate yet fierce and certainly far from dull, Twigs’ sartorial archive is all about contrasts - a fine line between fantasy and reality, dark and light. One minute she’s a celestial being steeped in organza, the next she’s rocking a latex catsuit like she’s just returned from a secret mission in the outer realms of the avant-garde.

Her style flirts with the past, but never without one foot firmly in the future. It's part religious iconography, part otherworldly priestess, with a sprinkle of dominatrix energy thrown in for good measure.

© Getty FKA Twigs attends the 2024 Met Gala in Stella McCartney

Think of her as a living art installation - forever shifting, but never fully within reach. The same outlook applies to her chosen beauty looks, which offer a carousel of zebra facial tattoos, diamond drop eye detailing and dazzlingly colourful hairstyles from braids to shaven undercuts.

From beautiful, crystal-clad Met Gala appearances to Rick Owens-inspired street style moments, discover the singer’s wackiest outfit moments below.

FKA Twigs most avant-garde style moments ever:

Custom Stella McCartney FKA Twigs attended the Met Gala 2024 in custom Stella McCartney. The designer produced a crystal-drip look crafted from lab-grown diamonds for the event.

Marc Jacobs Heels Twigs attended the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 in a pair of show-stopping Marc Jacobs heels.

Rick Owens Gown The singer stepped out in head-to-toe Rick Owens to attend the Fashion Awards 2022.

Sarah McCormack Outfit Dressed in Sarah McCormack, the star attended the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.



Jean Paul Gaultier Jacket The 2020 NME Awards saw Twigs arrive in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier topped off with a Benny Andallo hat.



Stella McCartney x Vivienne Westwood Making her presence at the event known, Twigs blazed a trail at the launch of Chioma Nnadi's first issue of British Vogue in Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood.

Moncler Wear The singer attended the Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius at Olympia London in a tartan look by the snowwear brand.



© Getty Pony Girl Glamour Reinforcing her intriguing style while stepping out in New York, the 36-year-old was spotted wearing a buttery brown leather corset paired with some wet-look nude transparent shorts, black lingerie and a pair of knee-high brown boots with a hoof-like toe.

Simone Rocha Dress A true Simone Rocha muse, the singer sported the designer's bridal-esque gown while attending the designer's AW22 show.

Vivienne Westwood Corset For the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Twigs opted for a full-throttle Vivienne Westwood look.

Ed Marler Magic Ed Marler was Twigs' designer of choice for her 2019 MTV VMAs appearance.



Galliano for Dior Suit The It-Brit delved into the Dior archives for the Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party., plucking this suit from the Galliano for Dior AW 1997 collection.

© John Nacion Giorgio Armani Number While attending the premiere of her latest on-screen endeavour The Crow, the performer made a case for femme fatale glamour in Giorgio Armani.



Princess Diana Tribute The star paid homage to the late Princess Diana in her chosen ensemble while paying a visit to SiriusXM’s New York City studios.

Valentino Cow Print Cow print boots took the FROW courtesy of Twigs during the Valentino Haute Couture AW 2019/2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

