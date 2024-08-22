There’s no single word that encapsulates FKA Twigs’ style.
A frothy concoction of pirate-inspired ruffles, deconstructed Victorian lace and alien sci-fi futurism forms the foundation of her eclectic wardrobe.
Delicate yet fierce and certainly far from dull, Twigs’ sartorial archive is all about contrasts - a fine line between fantasy and reality, dark and light. One minute she’s a celestial being steeped in organza, the next she’s rocking a latex catsuit like she’s just returned from a secret mission in the outer realms of the avant-garde.
Her style flirts with the past, but never without one foot firmly in the future. It's part religious iconography, part otherworldly priestess, with a sprinkle of dominatrix energy thrown in for good measure.
Think of her as a living art installation - forever shifting, but never fully within reach. The same outlook applies to her chosen beauty looks, which offer a carousel of zebra facial tattoos, diamond drop eye detailing and dazzlingly colourful hairstyles from braids to shaven undercuts.
From beautiful, crystal-clad Met Gala appearances to Rick Owens-inspired street style moments, discover the singer’s wackiest outfit moments below.
FKA Twigs most avant-garde style moments ever:
Custom Stella McCartney
FKA Twigs attended the Met Gala 2024 in custom Stella McCartney. The designer produced a crystal-drip look crafted from lab-grown diamonds for the event.
Marc Jacobs Heels
Twigs attended the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 in a pair of show-stopping Marc Jacobs heels.
Rick Owens Gown
The singer stepped out in head-to-toe Rick Owens to attend the Fashion Awards 2022.
Sarah McCormack Outfit
Dressed in Sarah McCormack, the star attended the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.
Jean Paul Gaultier Jacket
The 2020 NME Awards saw Twigs arrive in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier topped off with a Benny Andallo hat.
Stella McCartney x Vivienne Westwood
Making her presence at the event known, Twigs blazed a trail at the launch of Chioma Nnadi's first issue of British Vogue in Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood.
Moncler Wear
The singer attended the Moncler Presents: The Art of Genius at Olympia London in a tartan look by the snowwear brand.
Pony Girl Glamour
Reinforcing her intriguing style while stepping out in New York, the 36-year-old was spotted wearing a buttery brown leather corset paired with some wet-look nude transparent shorts, black lingerie and a pair of knee-high brown boots with a hoof-like toe.
Simone Rocha Dress
A true Simone Rocha muse, the singer sported the designer's bridal-esque gown while attending the designer's AW22 show.
Vivienne Westwood Corset
For the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Twigs opted for a full-throttle Vivienne Westwood look.
Ed Marler Magic
Ed Marler was Twigs' designer of choice for her 2019 MTV VMAs appearance.
Galliano for Dior Suit
The It-Brit delved into the Dior archives for the Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party., plucking this suit from the Galliano for Dior AW 1997 collection.
Giorgio Armani Number
While attending the premiere of her latest on-screen endeavour The Crow, the performer made a case for femme fatale glamour in Giorgio Armani.
Princess Diana Tribute
The star paid homage to the late Princess Diana in her chosen ensemble while paying a visit to SiriusXM’s New York City studios.
Valentino Cow Print
Cow print boots took the FROW courtesy of Twigs during the Valentino Haute Couture AW 2019/2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Alexander McQueen Couture
Making a statement in plumes of rainbow feathers, Twigs attended a private view for the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum - paying homage to the designer's signature dramatic detailing.