Millie Bobby Brown's new eyewear collection is perfect for the fashion elite

The term 'multihyphenate' gets thrown around nonchalantly, but only few fashionistas qualify for the elite category of A-listers who can truly, do it all.

Alongside the likes of Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, sits Millie Bobby Brown. Perhaps the most well-versed Gen-Z on the planet, the Stranger Things star is already an acclaimed actress, author, fashion designer and skincare entrepreneur, at the tender age of 20.

Yesterday, the It-Brit, who is married to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, announced her latest fashion venture, delving into the eyewear business.

Millie shared an Instagram post with her Xm followers, announcing the launch of her clear-lesed spectacles and sunglasses, as part of her Florence By Mills fashion range.

“IT’S HERE!!” Millie said, “’m beyond excited to finally share my new @florencebymills eyewear collection with you all! Available now at @myamericasbest – go check it out and let me know which ones you’re loving” - unfortunate news for fans based in the UK.

The range features a variety of shapes and silhouettes, including a pair of thick-framed black cat-eye sunglasses that would slot seamlessly into the accessories arsenals of every cool-girl across the globe.

This isn’t the first time the actress has tried her hand at eyewear designs. At 15 years old, she collaborated with Vogue Eyewear to create the MBB x Vogue eyewear capsule collection which featured three pairs of optical frames and four pairs of sunglasses in retro-inspired colourful shades (pardon the pun).

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown Millie often wears her glasses in photos

Millie has always been an advocate for incorporating spectacles into her street style agenda in the trending styles of the season. Last month, she shared an off-duty mirror selfie wearing butterfly-printed pyjama bottoms, a baggy white t-shirt and a pair of clear-lensed oversized reading glasses that could easily have come from the retro props department of the Stranger Things set. Bug-eye style specs have been a major trend this year for A-list fashion icons and influencers alike.

Should we be surprised that she's added yet another business venture to her ever-growing roster? Absolutely not.