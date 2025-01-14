Katie Holmes oozes cozy boyfriend chic in plaid flannel jacket

When it comes to wearing slouchy shirts and oversized jeans, Katie Holmes is somewhat of a connoisseur. While some may appear as though they've just left their partner's house dressed in the dark, the Broadway veteran has mastered the art of 'boyfriend chic'.

© Getty Images Katie donned full boyfriend attire

The actress was spotted in an all-'90s basic ensemble as she headed to her Broadway production, Our Town, in New York City on Sunday. Katie made a case for stoner-style grunge as she donned an oversized brown flannel jacket that featured a black and white plaid pattern. The rugged shirt was unfastened and the cuffs were left undone to exude a casual winter chic that the actress has, over time, become synonymous with.

The boyfriend shirt was layered over a slouchy taupe sweater and teamed with baggy light-wash jeans. Opting for ultimate comfort while running her errands, Katie sported a pair of $200 Autry Medalist white sneakers.

© GC Images The star was spotted on her way to her new Broadway production

Those eager-eyed fashion enthusiasts will know all about the Dawson's Creek star's love affair with a woolen beanie. Katie completed her laid-back look with her staple stylish accessories – a dark gray beanie, a pair of oversized burgundy sunglasses, a cream shoulder bag, a Venti Starbucks beverage and a Fed-Ex envelope.

The star is one to metamorphose between casual masculine style notes and high-fashion, transitioning from sneakers in the day to Gucci loafers at night.

In an interview with InStyle in December, the 46-year-old discussed her fashion inspiration. She said: "In the winter months [my outfit formula] is usually based on more, and the double layer.

"So for now, it's a lot of pants that I can put yoga pants underneath and cozy sweaters and just try to have some sort of balance to it."

She added: "My stylist Brie Welch is really good, so I really give her all of the props.

© Getty Images The star knows how to amp up the glamor

"I follow what she wears and I'm inspired by her."

While strolling through the city, the actress bumped into Craig 'Radioman' Castaldo. The 74-year-old presented Katie with a mysterious FedEx envelope, which included a note that read: "Thank you Katie. Love, Radioman."

Our Town is Katie's first role since playing Julia Cheever in Roundabout Theatre Company's off-Broadway play Wanderers at the Laura Pels Theatre in Manhattan. The star has previously graced the Broadway stage in Arthur Miller's All My Sons at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre and Theresa Rebeck's comedy Dead Accounts at the Music Box Theatre. Katie is also set to feature in Dito Montiel's upcoming thriller Captivated alongside Al Pacino.