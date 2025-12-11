This royal-approved pattern is a celebrity favourite for winter 2025, and we're copying these outfits

Every season, there’s a trend we don’t quite expect to make a comeback - until suddenly, it’s everywhere, worn by a multitude of It-girls. Last winter brought us preppy pinstripes, and this summer bloomer trousers became the boho-infused micro-trend of the moment. For winter 2025? Celebrities are embracing classic checks.

It was no surprise to see the ever-stylish The Princess of Wales step out in polished check looks, or to see Burberry’s signature tartan blanketed across the brand’s Christmas tree unveiling at Claridge’s. But what did catch us off guard was just how far the pattern has travelled this season - landing in the wardrobes of stars from Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham, worn for everything from cosy date nights to high-profile launch parties.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales stunned in a checkered dress this season

The reason we love this trend in particular is that it's so classic. "From its Scottish Highland origins to its subversive reinventions on the runway, plaid has woven itself firmly into fashion history, as a symbol of both heritage and rebellion," says H! Fashion's Editor and trend expert Clare Pennington.

"Of course, one cannot talk about tartan without referencing the late, great Vivienne Westwood and the punk movement that teamed it with safety pins and a heavy dollop of attitude, cementing its place as a symbol of counter culture. Burberry's iconic check - once synonymous with British aristocracy - became a global status symbol in the 90s. Today, plaid continues to dominate, and the sumptuous fabric really comes into its own as the mercury drops and autumn sidles in."

Need some inspiration on how to wear checkered styles this season? look no further...

© Instagram Victoria Beckham's Tailored Checked Blazer If there was one person who was going to style this trend up with a piece of pristine tailoring, it was Victoria Beckham. The fashion mogul stunned at her friends' book launch, wearing the 'Tailored Jacket In Blue-Grey Check' from her eponymous fashion brand. We love how she's styled it over a classic slip dress - perfect for a sophisticated outing this season.



© GC Images Taylor Swift's Checked Mini Checkered (or plaid) skirts are a classic fashion go-to that immediately reminds us of Alicia Silverstone's character, Cher Horowitz, in Clueless. Taylor schooled us in styling up the short-hemmed silhouette for winter, pairing it with a black baselayer, a thick grey jacket, sheer black tights and suede knee-high boots. Her entire ensemble is perfect for an elevated yet comfortable date night ensemble.

© GC Images Kendall Jenner's Business Chic Bodycon Cool-girl Kendall leaned into the powerful business aesthetic of classic grey checks, pairing her figure-flattering midi dress with oval-shaped spectacles, black court heels and a matching clutch. She also paired it with our favourite accessory: a glass of full-bodied red wine. This outfit is perfect for heading straight from the office to drinks with the girls.