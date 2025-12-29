Lily James gives festive dressing a boho-chic spin in backless dress

‘Twixmas - the time for the tracksuit bottoms to shine. Nobody is really sure what day it is, let alone know what to wear. We’ve bid farewell to the Christmas jumpers, yet can spy a sequin dress on the horizon, ready to take New Year’s by storm.

Luckily, we have Lily James to help keep us afloat during these vexing few days. The actress has been revelling in festivities at home, glimpses of which she shared via social media on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the English actress showed off her chosen attire for her time spent with friends and family - delighting her fashionable fans with her elegant look.

The 36-year-old slipped into a backless midi dress while dancing around a Christmas tree beside a toddler (due to recent bikini snaps and lack of visible baby bump, we assume not hers). Complete with a suede construction, a pale beige colourway and an A-line skirt that flared as the star twirled with festive glee, the outfit made for a bohemian take on Christmas dressing.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily James donned suede to celebrate Christmas

Lily wore her brunette hair down loose in natural beach curls, held in place by a Christmas-themed headband in red and white. A pair of bright red ballet slippers made for a feminine shoe choice - perfectly matching the crimson hues of the wrapped gifts stowed beneath the tree and the bows perched atop its branches.

© @lilyjamesofficial The star recently returned from Australia

Why the choice of a halterneck for Christmas? Besides being a timeless, graceful silhouette that remains endlessly flattering of the female form, we know that the actress has just returned home from a stint Down Under. Hence, the tan must be on full show when touching back down in gloriously glum Britain.

Whether in bikini or beach dress form, halternecks have become a staple in Lily’s off-duty style. When she’s not on set, filming for projects spanning Cinderella to Downton Abbey, the thespian can be found frolicking on a beach donning something seriously covetable.