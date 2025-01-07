Lily James' sleek bikini just cured our January blues

While the rest of us are layered up in thermals and woollen knits to fight the London chill, It-Brit actress Lily James is on a winter sun beach holiday and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t seriously jealous.

The Pam & Tommy actress took to her Instagram stories to envy fans on Monday, sharing a selection of oceanside snaps, including one of her frolicking through the sand in a itsy bitsy floss bikini.

© @lilyjamesofficial The 35-year-old rung in the New Year at the beach

No stranger to sporting stylish ensembles, whether it be during winter or summer, Lily James, like many other famed faces, has made it clear that warmer climates are her preferred place of residence.

Late last year she posted from Kenya, Paris, Italy, Canada, Los Angeles and her London hometown.

Though everything Lily wears is overly chic, her sun-chasing wardrobe is seriously unmatched and has resulted in a large swimwear collection, and all of them are just as lush as the next.

© @lilyjamesofficial Hunza G is a favourite for It-Girls and fashion lovers alike © @lilyjamesofficial The London-native is rarely in the UK

A few favourites in her collection are of course 2024’s most loved crinkle fabric styles from Hunza G. Not only does she have a low-back one-piece in both canary yellow and lime green, but she also has a vibrant orange and a deep brown bikini set.

© @sydneysweeney The actress kicked back in a chocolate swim set

Lily isn’t the only A-List name trading in the snowy alpine slopes for beaming UV rays. Late last week Euphoria star and Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeny shared a selection of images of herself in a chocolate brown bikini, posing on a jet ski.

© @bellahadid The model looked radiant in red as she reined in 2025

Just days before that Bella Hadid contradicted both Lily and Sydney’s idea that itsy bitsy bikinis are strictly for the beach. The Orebella founder showed off her toned physique in a red-hot number while posing in the snow.

All in all, wherever you are in the world, swimwear seems to be the cool-girl outfit of choice. rela