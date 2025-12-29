Victoria Beckham’s wedding guest dress colour is bang on-trend for 2026

Immediately after Christmas, all eyes were on England's historic City of Bath, as Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly married British Olympian Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey.

The star-studded nuptials saw friends of the family, including Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham, were among those in attendance for the joyous occasion.

It should come as no surprise that Victoria put on a masterclass in wedding guest dressing. And the surprisingly coloured gown she wore is actually set to be a major trend in 2026.

© @victoriabeckham VB took to Instagram to share her look with adoring followers

Victoria stunned in the 'Cut-Out Gown In Dark Teal' from her eponymous fashion label. A stunning floor-skimming, figure sculpting gown featuring long sleeves, flattering pleated detailing at the waist and a contemporary zip fastening at the front.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared pictures with her fans of her wedding look

Colour experts and trend forecasters WGSN made 'transformative teal' its colour of the year for 2026, which is explained as "a fluid fusion between dependable dark blue and aquatic green". It also says it "[...] reflects the diversity of nature and taps into an Earth-first mindset. It represents change and redirection, and can help encourage resilience in the face of complex climate challenges."

© Launchmetrics Stella McCartney SS26 © Launchmetrics Alaia SS26

Spring/summer 2026 runway collections, unveiled during Fashion Month in September 2025, cemented teal as a colour to watch. Stella McCartney showcased dramatic sculptural mini dresses, Alaïa layered elegant teal ensembles, and Craig Green paired the hue with black in preppy rugby shirts.

Holly Ramsay dressed her bridesmaids in Victoria Beckham, and mother-of-the-bride Tana also opted for a stunning VB dress in a similar shade - mirroring Victoria’s own incredible look.

VB's look is a quietly powerful reminder that when it comes to setting the fashion agenda, Victoria is always several seasons ahead.