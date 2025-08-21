Victoria Beckham’s forgotten sheer lingerie mini dress belongs in 2025

If there's one fashion icon we can count on to provide looks that stand the test of time, it's Victoria Beckham.

The singer-turned fashion designer and beauty industry mogul is renowned for her penchant for versatile dressing and top-notch tailoring - all with her signature feminine infusion.

Putting the proof in the pudding that her style agenda has not wavered since her Spice Girls heyday, we stumbled across this forgotten outfit worn to the 1997 Brit Awards, and it would slot perfectly onto the style agendas of the It girls of 2025.

Victoria took to the stage with her fellow bandmates to accept their awards for Best Video and Best Single. She commanded attention in a daring, sheer black dress featuring a strapless silhouette, a lace corset-style bodice and a sheer asymmetrical midi skirt.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham wore a corset mini dress to the 1997 Brit Awards

The figure-hugging body offset with a chiffon skirt gave her sultry look an ethereal touch.

Lingerie-inspired looks like corsets and the 'underwear as outerwear' trend have been top of the cool-girl fashion lookbook for the last few seasons for occasions spanning red carpets, fashion weeks and more.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown proved that lingerie-inspired attire is still major in 2025

Spearheaded by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, wearing attire that looks like it should not be seen is the It-girl fashion motto.

Proving the trend is here to stay for the rest of 2025, Margot Robbie wore a sheer, corsetted little black dress by Stella McCartney to a photocall for her latest silver screen venture, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Also this summer, Sydney Sweeney opted for a satin lace-trimmed slip mini dress that could have been a nightie, Maya Jama took 'underwear as outerwear' quite literally and wore underwear layered with just a see-through lace dress, and Millie Bobby Brown gave the aesthetic a dazzling edge, in a pretty pink dress from For Love of Lemons which featured a statement sequinned bra.