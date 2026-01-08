Forget straight-leg and skinny jeans, turn-up jeans are the must-have for 2026 - here’s how to style them

In a world where fashion trends come and go as quickly as one can say “micro trend", the denim jean will forever remain a humble wardrobe hero. Certain details and silhouettes have a way of resurfacing time and again, reworked to adhere to current fashion agendas.

Jean trends also tend to linger far longer than, say, a trending colour palette or a fleeting trouser shape, for example (skinny jeans practically dominated the entire 2010s decade, right?). Once a denim detail proves its worth, it earns its keep in the wardrobes of even the coolest style icons on the planet.

That’s not to say jean styles don’t come in and out each year, but most of us are cautious when it comes to denim, rarely straying too far from silhouettes that feel flattering and wearable. Enter the turn-up jean: a subtle design detail that feels fresh without being intimidating, offering an easy way to update your denim rotation without feeling too outlandish.

It's a style that is steeped in a history of practicality. In the early 20th century, workers and sailors rolled their denim hems to keep them clean and dry. By the 1950s, celebrities such as James Dean and Marlon Brando made the turned-up hem a symbol of nonchalance, followed by the skaters of the 1990s and the indie kids of the 2010s.

For 2026, the turn-up is venturing into the field of understated elegance, as proven by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

© GC Images Sadie Sink is seen on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The actress, who plays Max Mayfield in Netflix’s hit series stepped out in New York City to appear on Good Morning America on January 7, wearing a dark-wash pair with a major turn-up, styled with preppy red Prada stilettos and a longline tailored black coat - an easy-to-recreate formula that was so simple yet so impactful, thanks to her bold shoes combined with an interesting hem.

Designers are playing with exaggerated cuffs this season, transforming a detail once simply used for practicality into a defining fashion-forward feature. For example, Parisian brand EgonLab sent models down the runway wearing jeans with a contrasting cream turned-up hem. It’s the perfect leg-design for flaunting your favourite shoes, and injecting personality into even the simplest straight or wide-leg silhouette.

© Launchmetrics Egonlab SS26

The versatility of these jeans means that from a styling perspective, the world is your oyster, really. From peep-toe heels to stiletto boots, the opportunity to style the turn-up is endless - as proven by fashionistas over recent months.

I own an oversized, dark-wash pair from ASOS, and they are by far my most-worn jeans. For every day I usually throw on a pair of Adidas Sambas and a bomber jacket to compensate for the super wide-legged silhouette. But honestly, any shoes and any coat would suffice - as proven by the sheer range of styling by the cool-girls.

See below the only turn-up jeans style inspiration you need for this season...

© Getty Images With a fluffy jacket and black boots I love how content creator Sophia Geiss styled her turn-up jeans, elevating a slouchier silhouette pair with pointed boots and a fluffy jacket. The perfect balance of high-low dressing.

© Getty Images With contrasting-coloured layers This look is proof that sometimes uncoordinated looks are actually the most coordinated. Grey, camel, raspberry and tan are tied together here with a pair of light-wash jeans that ground the entire look.

© WireImage With a leather jacket and stilettos South Korean actress Han So-Hee celebrated Jonathan Anderson's first Dior collection, which launched at Dior Seongs in Seoul, wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand. She perfected the biker jacket craze, pairing a grungey belted piece with turn-up jeans, black stilettos and a Lady Dior handbag.

© Getty Images With interesting textures Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart schooled us in elevating the silhouette for a special occasion, pairing her jeans with a subtle pattern with green stillettos and a textured coat.

© Getty Images With a white tee and leather-look bomber This look is so Hailey Bieber-coded and I'm obsessed. Proof that a leather-look bomber jacket and simple white t-shirt looks polished with any denim silhouette.