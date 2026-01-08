Forget straight-leg and skinny jeans, turn-up jeans are the must-have for 2026 - here’s how to style them

Looking for some fresh denim inspiration for the season ahead? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has confirmed turn-up jeans are staying on the fashion map

Emilie Joseph wears long straight dark brown hair parted at the center, makeup featuring an even complexion with matte skin and deep red lipstick, oversized black sunglasses by Gentle Monster, layered knitwear consisting of a light grey wool turtleneck under a slouchy knit pullover by Patou, a camel sculptural wool peacoat with strong shoulders and a couture martingale detail by Saint Laurent, blue V-waist high-rise denim jeans pants by Saint Laurent, a burgundy leather handbag by Saint Laurent YSL, and chestnut patent leather peep-toe platform sandals by Saint Laurent, during a street style fashion photo session on December 13, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayDeputy Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In a world where fashion trends come and go as quickly as one can say “micro trend", the denim jean will forever remain a humble wardrobe hero. Certain details and silhouettes have a way of resurfacing time and again, reworked to adhere to current fashion agendas.

Jean trends also tend to linger far longer than, say, a trending colour palette or a fleeting trouser shape, for example (skinny jeans practically dominated the entire 2010s decade, right?). Once a denim detail proves its worth, it earns its keep in the wardrobes of even the coolest style icons on the planet.

That’s not to say jean styles don’t come in and out each year, but most of us are cautious when it comes to denim, rarely straying too far from silhouettes that feel flattering and wearable. Enter the turn-up jean: a subtle design detail that feels fresh without being intimidating, offering an easy way to update your denim rotation without feeling too outlandish.

It's a style that is steeped in a history of practicality. In the early 20th century, workers and sailors rolled their denim hems to keep them clean and dry. By the 1950s, celebrities such as James Dean and Marlon Brando made the turned-up hem a symbol of nonchalance, followed by the skaters of the 1990s and the indie kids of the 2010s. 

For 2026, the turn-up is venturing into the field of understated elegance, as proven by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Sadie Sink is seen on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© GC Images
Sadie Sink is seen on January 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The actress, who plays Max Mayfield in Netflix’s hit series stepped out in New York City to appear on Good Morning America on January 7, wearing a dark-wash pair with a major turn-up, styled with preppy red Prada stilettos and a longline tailored black coat - an easy-to-recreate formula that was so simple yet so impactful, thanks to her bold shoes combined with an interesting hem.

Designers are playing with exaggerated cuffs this season, transforming a detail once simply used for practicality into a defining fashion-forward feature. For example, Parisian brand EgonLab sent models down the runway wearing jeans with a contrasting cream turned-up hem. It’s the perfect leg-design for flaunting your favourite shoes, and injecting personality into even the simplest straight or wide-leg silhouette.

Egonlab SS26© Launchmetrics
Egonlab SS26

The versatility of these jeans means that from a styling perspective, the world is your oyster, really. From peep-toe heels to stiletto boots, the opportunity to style the turn-up is endless - as proven by fashionistas over recent months.

I own an oversized, dark-wash pair from ASOS, and they are by far my most-worn jeans. For every day I usually throw on a pair of Adidas Sambas and a bomber jacket to compensate for the super wide-legged silhouette. But honestly, any shoes and any coat would suffice - as proven by the sheer range of styling by the cool-girls. 

See below the only turn-up jeans style inspiration you need for this season...

Sophia Geiss is seen wearing a large, textured, light brown or beige Source Unkown faux fur coat with a curly, shaggy appearance. The coat is paired with dark-wash, loose-fitting Closed denim jeans featuring a slight cuff at the hem. She is also wearing black, pointed-toe LeGer shoes and is holding a small black The Frankie Shop clutch purse in her right hand. She is wearing large, square-framed Jimmy Fairly sunglasses with a brown tint. Her hair is pulled back, and small hoop earrings are visible. The overall color palette is muted, combining the beige of the coat, the blue of the jeans, black accessories on December 10, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With a fluffy jacket and black boots

I love how content creator Sophia Geiss styled her turn-up jeans, elevating a slouchier silhouette pair with pointed boots and a fluffy jacket. The perfect balance of high-low dressing.

Emilie Joseph wears long straight dark brown hair parted at the center, makeup featuring an even complexion with matte skin and deep red lipstick, oversized black sunglasses by Gentle Monster, layered knitwear consisting of a light grey wool turtleneck under a slouchy knit pullover by Patou, a camel sculptural wool peacoat with strong shoulders and a couture martingale detail by Saint Laurent, blue V-waist high-rise denim jeans pants by Saint Laurent, a burgundy leather handbag by Saint Laurent YSL, and chestnut patent leather peep-toe platform sandals by Saint Laurent, during a street style fashion photo session on December 13, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With contrasting-coloured layers

This look is proof that sometimes uncoordinated looks are actually the most coordinated. Grey, camel, raspberry and tan are tied together here with a pair of light-wash jeans that ground the entire look.

Han So-Hee is seen at the DIOR Jonathan Anderson's first dior collection launching at Dior Seongsu on January 07, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)© WireImage

With a leather jacket and stilettos

South Korean actress Han So-Hee celebrated Jonathan Anderson's first Dior collection, which launched at Dior Seongs in Seoul, wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand. She perfected the biker jacket craze, pairing a grungey belted piece with turn-up jeans, black stilettos and a Lady Dior handbag.

Lili Reinhart attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "Hal & Harper" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on November 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With interesting textures

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart schooled us in elevating the silhouette for a special occasion, pairing her jeans with a subtle pattern with green stillettos and a textured coat.

Teresanna Pugliese wears a dark brown leather bomber jacket over a white ribbed tank top and straight blue jeans, paired with black pointed boots, a brown suede handbag, and dark sunglasses, with loose wavy hair outside Pilot Room showroom on November 13, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With a white tee and leather-look bomber

This look is so Hailey Bieber-coded and I'm obsessed. Proof that a leather-look bomber jacket and simple white t-shirt looks polished with any denim silhouette.

A passerby wears a black-and-white houndstooth long coat with fringed hem over a black top and cuffed grey jeans, styled with black pointed boots and wavy hair with a fringe outside Pilot Room showroom on November 13, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)© Getty Images

With classic houndstooth

Checks are back for 2026 and I am so here for it. I love this coat paired with slouchy grey jeans and black boots. Grey jeans are often hard to style, yet this cool-girl has proven that black and white combinations compliment the shade perfectly.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More