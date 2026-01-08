Tracksuits are the ultimate cold-weather outfit - here's the cutest ones to shop right now

When the temperatures drop below the five-degree mark, there’s only one outfit combination in my wardrobe that I reach for, and that's the humble and cosy matching tracksuit.

Now considered a trophy piece in the style sphere, matching tracksuit moments have long been a go-to for the colder months, but in recent years, brands have taken things to the next level, perfecting silhouettes, trialling bold colourways and patterns and everything in between.

© Launchmetrics AVAVAV SS25 Milan Fashion Week

Adidas and its iconic three-stripe motif were arguably the most popular pieces of athleisure on the market right now, seen dawdling down almost every high street around the globe. The heritage sportswear brand has taken a hard turn into the world of high fashion as of late, the Originals arm of the brand collaborating with cult-favourite fashion houses such as AVAVAV, who sent re-worked tracksuits down its SS25 Milan Fashion Week catwalk.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Im Ciara was spotted in a pink set from the ASOS x Adidas collab © GC Images On the runway, matching sets turned heads

The brand then again made its mark with its exclusive ASOS collab, the collection having the whole of London in a matching moment chokehold for at least three months after.

© @miaou Devon Lee Carlson is a style muse like no other, so the set she's wearing sold out almost instantly

In December, they also tapped It-girls Devon Lee Carlson and Gabbriette to front the campaign for its collection with French fashion brand, Miaou, the gal pals posing in an array of looks flanked with those iconic stripes on both tracksuit tops, bottoms, shorts and tops.

© Getty Images Throughout the 90s, Paris put Juicy Couture on the map

Adidas isn’t the only notable brand to capture the cool-girls' attention in the zeitgeist right now. Juicy Couture, the brand synonymous with many (if not most) of Paris Hilton's best looks to date, has made its way back into fashion. Known for crafting a selection of velour tracksuits in all colours of the rainbow, adorned with the word ‘juicy’ encrusted in crystals across the bum or bust.

© GC Images Kristen proved that the matching set style is here to stay for 2026

Matching tracksuits as a whole are a fan favourite amongst those most fashionable, including the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown and most recently, Kristen Stewart, who was seen out and about in NYC on Wednesday donning a matching white Nike combo.

© @khy Kylie Jenner is a big fan of cosy sweats

From baggy boyish styles to slim-lined velour and bold coloured statements, here are all the very best matching moments to shop right now, according to me, H! Fashion’s Style Editor. And why should you trust me, you ask? I would say 60% of my wardrobe is made up of tracksuit sets.

My sparkly set is from ASOS Mismatching colours is a sure way to compliment central

Whether it's my silver Adidas combo, which pairs perfectly with a lace camisole and heels for a night out with the girls, my navy velour Juicy moment, which coins me the best dressed at the Tesco Express on Essex road every time, or my mismatches lilac and green ensemble which packs a powerful colour punch, when it comes to tracksuits, I know ball.

How I chose the pieces:

Style: This list is filled to the brim with matching moment delights. From classic tracksuit fabrications to those made in cosy terry and velour. Each inclusion has a matching top and bottom option to purchase.

Price: From high-end to limited production runs, the price range of these tracksuits ranges from under £65 to over £1,000.