Tracksuits are the ultimate cold-weather outfit - here's the cutest ones to shop right now

When the temperatures drop below the five-degree mark, there’s only one outfit combination in my wardrobe that I reach for, and that's the humble and cosy matching tracksuit.
Now considered a trophy piece in the style sphere, matching tracksuit moments have long been a go-to for the colder months, but in recent years, brands have taken things to the next level, perfecting silhouettes, trialling bold colourways and patterns and everything in between.
Adidas and its iconic three-stripe motif were arguably the most popular pieces of athleisure on the market right now, seen dawdling down almost every high street around the globe. The heritage sportswear brand has taken a hard turn into the world of high fashion as of late, the Originals arm of the brand collaborating with cult-favourite fashion houses such as AVAVAV, who sent re-worked tracksuits down its SS25 Milan Fashion Week catwalk.
The brand then again made its mark with its exclusive ASOS collab, the collection having the whole of London in a matching moment chokehold for at least three months after.
In December, they also tapped It-girls Devon Lee Carlson and Gabbriette to front the campaign for its collection with French fashion brand, Miaou, the gal pals posing in an array of looks flanked with those iconic stripes on both tracksuit tops, bottoms, shorts and tops.
Adidas isn’t the only notable brand to capture the cool-girls' attention in the zeitgeist right now. Juicy Couture, the brand synonymous with many (if not most) of Paris Hilton's best looks to date, has made its way back into fashion. Known for crafting a selection of velour tracksuits in all colours of the rainbow, adorned with the word ‘juicy’ encrusted in crystals across the bum or bust.
Matching tracksuits as a whole are a fan favourite amongst those most fashionable, including the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown and most recently, Kristen Stewart, who was seen out and about in NYC on Wednesday donning a matching white Nike combo.
From baggy boyish styles to slim-lined velour and bold coloured statements, here are all the very best matching moments to shop right now, according to me, H! Fashion’s Style Editor. And why should you trust me, you ask? I would say 60% of my wardrobe is made up of tracksuit sets.
Whether it's my silver Adidas combo, which pairs perfectly with a lace camisole and heels for a night out with the girls, my navy velour Juicy moment, which coins me the best dressed at the Tesco Express on Essex road every time, or my mismatches lilac and green ensemble which packs a powerful colour punch, when it comes to tracksuits, I know ball.
Knitted Crochet Firebird Track Top
Adidas Originals
Crochet knit had its moment throughout summer last year, but if my calculations are correct, it's sticking around for 2026. Adidas' Firebird set is a cult classic, but when made in crochet, it's instantly elevated to be high-fashion. Perfect to wear under a pig faux fur coat in the colder months and on its own when the sun starts to shine.
GG Jersey Jacquard Set
Gucci
If splashing the cash is on the cards for you, please consider that your pennies are spent on this baby pink Gucci suit. Introduced to the brand as part of the brand's SS26 collection, the double trouble ensemble is everything you'd expect from the Italian design house and more. If this were mine, I'd be styling it with sneakers, heels and ballet flats and wearing it five out of seven days of the week.
Dark Olive Diamanté Velour Set
Juicy Couture
Iconic doesn't even begin to describe the gravity with which this set holds. An icon reimagined (we thank you for your service to society), the velour tracksuit from Juicy Couture is back and available in the chicest dark olive shade. Featuring Paris Hilton's favoured crystal embellishments on both the back and bum, this wardrobe hero is a slice of fashion history.
Seekers Knit Set
Sisters and Seekers
If a tonal moment is your bread and butter, then this brand-spanking-new set from cult-fav street brand Sisters and Seekers is for you. Relaxed and contemporary, this hoodie and trouser combo is the ultimate It-Girl uniform, perfect for morning coffee runs, park walks, and brunch dates alike.
Number Co-ord In Blue
COLLUSION
This cosy combo is slouchy perfection. Made from a cotton and polyester blend and consisting of a zip-up hoodie and an elasticated waistband, and trousers in a dreamy shade of dusy blue, this set is perfect for at-home lounging and out-of-the-house dawdling.
Whisper Set
Named Collective
If you're not familiar with independent British fashion label, Named Collective, then it's a good day for you. The ethical streetwear brand from East London is known in the street style sphere for its limited-run production of baggy sweatsuits. A favourite, and one on my wishlist, is the Whisper set, made in baby blue and adorned with a lace trim on the waistband, pink bows, silver studs and the cutest star and heart-shaped buttons.
Contrast Detail Track Top & Pant
Cernucci
A matching moment that's chic enough to wear out of the house for both day and night is a win-win in my opinion, and this Cernucci option is just that. I love the contrasting colourway of the top and bottom as it still looks like a set, but can be mismatched with other wardrobe heroes depending on what you fancy.
Accolade Straight Set
Alo
Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and every other It-girl on the face of the planet, Alo is the go-to brand for pilates princesses' workout warriors and those of us who just like the smoothie reward after the aforementioned. The Accolade set is classic in silhouette, featuring wide-leg sweatpants with an elasticated waistband, while the crop crew neck adds dimension to any look. To wear this out and about, I would layer the jumper over a classic button-up white shirt and pop on a pair of pointed-toe pumps.
How I chose the pieces:
Style: This list is filled to the brim with matching moment delights. From classic tracksuit fabrications to those made in cosy terry and velour. Each inclusion has a matching top and bottom option to purchase.
Price: From high-end to limited production runs, the price range of these tracksuits ranges from under £65 to over £1,000.