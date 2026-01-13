How to style lacy négligées like Zoë Kravtiz, Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson for Valentine’s Day

The countdown to the most romantic day of the year is on, which means so is the hunt for the ultimate date night ensemble.
Much like sequins in all forms are essential for the party season, luxurious, sultry fabrics like satin and silk in tones of pink and red are fail-safe for February 14 celebrations.
This year (much like every other year), we’re turning to the It-Girls of the moment to influence our wardrobes and style game, and there's one trending slinky aesthetic that currently has the It-girls in a chokehold.
Enter the lacy négligée.
Originating in 18th-century France, the négligée is a more sensual version of a traditional night gown. Often made from delicate fabrics and trimmed with lace accents and ribbon ties, the style was designed to be an alluring and comfortable after-dark ensemble to be worn at home.
Fast forward to 2026, the fashion set have taken it upon themselves to bring the behind-closed-doors into the limelight, and when it looks this good, we’re so glad they did.
The most recent famed face to sport the aesthetic on the world stage and prove that it’s the ultimate cool-girl alternative for all occasions is Zoë Kravitz, who donned not one, but two options on Sunday night to attend the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony and afterparty.
Turning heads on the red carpet, the Blink Twice actress styled a custom-made YSL baby pink gown, fixed with white lace on the bodice and hem and accented with sage green ribbon straps and a velvet butter yellow waist tie. The slinky ensemble was an understated yet bold choice for a red carpet occasion, however utterly captivating for those who favour the ‘underwear as outerwear’ and boho-chic aesthetics.
Just hours after she took to the red carpet, Zoe slipped into a shorter version of her négligée gown, the YSL creation making the perfect party mini dress.
Zoë isn’t the only notable name to champion the trend in recent months and put the nightdress back on the fashion map.
Both Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson are partial to a sultry moment. Hailey layering a butter yellow playsuit over sheer black tights to sit FROW at the most recent YSL show in Paris during Fashion Week, and Devon donning gilded Gucci for a girls' movie night.
If you’re struggling for what to wear this Valentine’s Day, a slinky slip is here to save the day, and I’ve rounded up all the very best options, which are destined to make a romantic statement.
