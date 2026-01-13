How to style lacy négligées like Zoë Kravtiz, Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson for Valentine’s Day

The countdown to the most romantic day of the year is on, which means so is the hunt for the ultimate date night ensemble.

Much like sequins in all forms are essential for the party season, luxurious, sultry fabrics like satin and silk in tones of pink and red are fail-safe for February 14 celebrations.

“The perfect opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms (unrequited or otherwise), but more importantly, for fashion fanatics, V-Day presents the prime time to dress up in something slightly special.” - Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau

This year (much like every other year), we’re turning to the It-Girls of the moment to influence our wardrobes and style game, and there's one trending slinky aesthetic that currently has the It-girls in a chokehold.

Enter the lacy négligée.

© Corbis via Getty Images Elizabeth Taylor donned a lacy négligée in her Oscar-winning film, Butterfield back in 1962

Originating in 18th-century France, the négligée is a more sensual version of a traditional night gown. Often made from delicate fabrics and trimmed with lace accents and ribbon ties, the style was designed to be an alluring and comfortable after-dark ensemble to be worn at home.

Fast forward to 2026, the fashion set have taken it upon themselves to bring the behind-closed-doors into the limelight, and when it looks this good, we’re so glad they did.

© Getty Images Zoë oozed ethereal glamour on the recent red carpet

The most recent famed face to sport the aesthetic on the world stage and prove that it’s the ultimate cool-girl alternative for all occasions is Zoë Kravitz, who donned not one, but two options on Sunday night to attend the 2026 Golden Globes ceremony and afterparty.

© AFP via Getty Images Lace trim is the easiest way to indulge in a touch of sultry sophistication

Turning heads on the red carpet, the Blink Twice actress styled a custom-made YSL baby pink gown, fixed with white lace on the bodice and hem and accented with sage green ribbon straps and a velvet butter yellow waist tie. The slinky ensemble was an understated yet bold choice for a red carpet occasion, however utterly captivating for those who favour the ‘underwear as outerwear’ and boho-chic aesthetics.

© @daniellegoldberg The shorter version is perfect for an after-dark date

Just hours after she took to the red carpet, Zoe slipped into a shorter version of her négligée gown, the YSL creation making the perfect party mini dress.

Zoë isn’t the only notable name to champion the trend in recent months and put the nightdress back on the fashion map.

© @haileybieber Hailey's lace capped butter yellow playsuit oozed cool-girl prowess © Getty Images for Gucci Devon's look proved that a pop of pink is always a good idea

Both Hailey Bieber and Devon Lee Carlson are partial to a sultry moment. Hailey layering a butter yellow playsuit over sheer black tights to sit FROW at the most recent YSL show in Paris during Fashion Week, and Devon donning gilded Gucci for a girls' movie night.

If you’re struggling for what to wear this Valentine’s Day, a slinky slip is here to save the day, and I’ve rounded up all the very best options, which are destined to make a romantic statement.

Lace-trimmed Asymmetric Nightslip H&M There's something to be said about an asymmetric hemline. Adding depth and interest to any ensemble, this lace dainty nightslip from H&M would look amazing over trousers or a silky midi skirt, but also packs a sultry punch on its own. Also, despite what anyone says, polkadot print is still trending for 2026. £37.99 AT H&M

Lace-Detail Strap Dress Arket Midi options are perfect for styling over trousers and with a pointed toe pump, as so effortlessly executed in the styling above. This Arket option blurs the lines between slip dress and nighttime négligée, making it the perfect wardrobe essential for all year-round styling. £75.00 AT ARKET

Nyra Satin Chemise Boux Avenue For those who love an added girly touch, the beautiful baby blue chemise from Boux Avenue is just the ticket. Adorned with tiny pink bows and floral embroidery on the lace trim, this tiny but mighty mini is just asking to be taken to a cocktail bar and dinner. £44.00 AT BOUX AVENUE

Florence Slip Dress Dora Larsen A pop of colour never hurt anyone, especially baby pink and lime green. Though labelled a nightdress, Dora Larsen's Florence Slip Dress is far too chic to be confined to the walls of your bedroom. Cut on the bias to fall and fit any shape, and finished with a scallop-edge lace trim, this delicate delight is most definitely Zoë Kravitz-approved. £75.00 AT DORA LARSEN

Lace Trim Satin Slip Midaxi Dress Never Fully Dressed Whatever your Valentine's Day plans, let it be known that this utterly infectious contrasting colourway midaxi dress is fit for all occasions. Featuring flattering cutouts, an alluring V-neck, all wrapped up in a luxurious lace bow, this dress would do numbers on any awards season red carpet. £99.00 AT ASOS

Julianne Long Chemise Black Bluebella A sleek, chic all-black outfit is worth its weight in datenight dressing gold, thus, this cutout Bluebella option is a failsafe style statement for those who favour understated excellence. £70.00 AT BLUEBELLA

Silk Slip with Contrasting Lace Intimissimi For something simple yet utterly elegant, Intimissimi's classic silk slip in muted light brown is for you. Made from buttery soft silk and trimmed with elegant eyelash lace, you can wear this with tights and boots, à la Hailey Bieber, or on its own under an obnoxious faux fur coat. £89.00 AT INTIMISSIMI

