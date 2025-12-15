Hailey Bieber shocks fans with a major hair chop - see her new 'lob'

If there were ever a perfect time to embrace a new hairstyle, now would be it. A new year often signals fresh beginnings, and the same can be said for switching up your haircut. After a recent Instagram snap, it looks like Hailey Bieber will be walking into 2026 with a fresh new chop - and we're so here for it.

The Rhode founder debuted her winter-coded deep chestnut locks but with a noticeable few inches cut off - leaving behind a long bob with some 60s-inspired bumped ends. It's official: Hailey has entered her 'lob' era.

© @haileybieber The Rhode founder debuts a stunning her winter hairstyle

As the name suggests, this style is a slightly longer, grown-out bob and looks ever so chic. Hailey is no stranger to switching up her look, but this is such a sophisticated beauty choice to enter the new year with. In 2025, A-listers like Millie Bobby Brown have also championed this crop, and it looks like its popularity shows no signs of slowing down in 2026.

Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Global Creative Director at TONI&GUY told H! Fashion: "The lob - a longer bob - usually sits just above the shoulders and suits all hair types, especially thicker hair, but the cut can be tailored for finer or thicker hair types. It’s the perfect style for those who want to go shorter but want to keep some length."

© @florencebymilsfashion Millie Bobby Brown embraced a blonde lob this summer

If your hair is fine or lacking volume, Cos has some tips. "I would recommend cutting it above the shoulder to increase strength and thickness," he explained. "And for thicker hair, add softness with a fringe or curtain bangs, and remove some of the weight from the ends of the hair."

As for her glam, Hailey kept things simple: glowing skin, a flush of pink blush, bronzed cheeks and mauve-toned lips. We also couldn't help but notice in the image that the beauty muse also revisited her viral 'Glazed Doughnut manicure' from 2022. It features an iridescent sheen on a nude base, replicating the shine of a… You guessed it, a glazed doughnut.

For a hairstyle that will make you the envy of all in 2026, reach for the scissors and try the lob.