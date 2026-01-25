I'm a fashion writer - here's how to style a plaid shirt this season

Once a hallmark of Nighties fashion, this divisive layering trick is making a bold comeback this season

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
The fashion sphere takes great pleasure in transforming humble staples into the season's most coveted pieces. Next on the styling-hack agenda is none other than your plaid shirt. Yes – the one buried deep in your wardrobe, untouched since your school-uniform days or that brief era when we all dabbled in grunge rebellion.

But today, this lumberjack-inspired staple has been reworked, giving checkered flannel shirts a decidedly cool resurgence. Expect bold colour clashes for maximalist moments, or monochrome versions with subtle prints for low-key everyday styling. 

If you were a fan of the styling scarves as belts during the summer, consider the plaid shirt as the autumn/winter reinterpretation. Reimagined on runways and curated by influencers, they are cinched at the waist like skirts or draped over slip dresses. This layering trick adds unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels striking yet wearable. 

Olivia hirst with plaid shirt wrapped round skirt© @_olhirst_
The layering hack adds volume to the silhouette

The styling hack harks back to the grunge and club scenes of the 90s – think the Nirvana era, where a plaid shirt was knotted round the waist with a pair of frayed denim jeans - an ensemble that would do the late great Vivienne Westwood proud. The look peppered the sartorial scene once more in 2013, with the likes of Alexa Chung and Rihanna using the flannel shirt to achieve that undone feel.

Tommy Hilfiger spring/summer 2025 © WWD via Getty Images
Tommy Hilfiger SS25
Isabel Marant autumn/winter 2026© Getty Images
Isabel Marant AW26

On the runway, however, the plaid shirt emerged in a more tailored silhouette and subdued hues, with Róhe, Toteme, and Bottega Veneta leading the charge. The print peppered the autumn/winter 2025 runway at the likes of Burberry, Cos, Bally and Isabel Marant. They were also big on the spring/summer 2025 runway, with Acne Studios pairing a colourful button-down shirt with a tartan bubble skirt shaped like a bow. Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger adorned the pockets of capri pants with the print and Ralph Lauren used contrasting patchwork to accent a maxi skirt.

From draping a plaid shirt over the shoulders to wrapping it around the waist, there are endless ways to weave checkered prints into your style repertoire. Discover the best ways to plaid shirts this season so you can add a playful dose of layering charm to your wardrobe.

How to style

A guest wears a center-parted low bun secured with a cream satin hair scrunchie, a chunky silver chain necklace, a black structured leather geometric top-handle bag, an oversized beige cotton coat with dark brown ribbed hem and cuff detailing, a black and beige plaid shirt draped and tied across the shoulders, a white crewneck T-shirt underneath, knee-length beige satin Bermuda shorts, and black patent leather open-toe mules with low block heels and front bow detailing© Getty Images

As a scarf

Reinvent the plaid shirt by draping it over your shoulders as a scarf.

A guest wears short natural hair styled under a leopard-print pillbox hat, small gold hoop earrings, a rectangular woven black leather handbag, a blue and black plaid button-up shirt with rolled sleeves tucked into a high-waisted black, gray and white large-checked midi skirt with pleated wrap detailing secured with a black leather belt with a gold rectangular buckle, black leather loafers with a low block heel© Getty Images

Double plaid

Move over double denim, double plaid is now the hottest trend. Opt for two different hues for a colour contrasting look.

Adwoa Aboah at They Are Wearing: Milan RTW Spring 2026 on September 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel Pryce/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD via Getty Images

Classic style

You don't need to over complicate the look. A simple plaid shirt with jeans never misses.

Romina Meier is seen wearing an oversized light grey Rochelle shearling jacket made of mongolian sheepskin with a curly finish, a high collar and plush texture from Ducie London; a beige checkered shirt tied around the waist; wide-leg light blue barrel leg denim pants with a relaxed fit from Massimo Dutti; a pair of grayish dark brown suede boots with pointed toe, slouchy shape and medium high heel from MANGO; a cognac Miu Miu Beau Patchwork leather handbag with patchwork pattern in different brown tones from Miu Miu; acetate sunglasses with an oversized pilot silhouette design in tortoiseshell design from Prada; silver and golden hoop earrings from high by honey hoops, with one in 30mm 18k gold plated and another in 25mm rhodium plated; her blonde hair is styled in a sleek, twisted bun with a center parting on November 10, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany.© Getty Images

Wrap around

Next time you reach for a belt, use a plaid shirt to cinch the waist for an unexpected twist.

Evi Wave is seen wearing a dark brown oversized faux leather Aemmi bomber jacket with a high funnel collar, dropped shoulders, and exaggerated chest flap pockets; a longline brown and beige plaid flannel H&M shirt, tied asymmetrically around the waist; wide-leg, high-waisted dark brown flowing tailored COS trousers; she carries a yellow Balenciaga Le City bag maxi in Arena Storico lambskin with two leather hand-braided handles, brass hardware, front zipped pocket and knotted leather puller; on her fingers she wears silver rings from Ariane Ernst and her nails are polished in red© Getty Images

With leather

Go grunge by pairing your plaid shirt with a classic leather jacket for that 90s look.

A guest is seen wearing a white shirt, red plaid shirt, black skirt, black boots and red bag outside the Acne Studios show during the Womenswear Spring Summer 2026© Getty Images

Base layer

Rather than layering a plaid shirt over your outfit, use it as the base layer and add a simple T-shirt over the top.

A guest wears a grey beret with oversized grey blazer, white shirt and plaid tie, wide-leg pinstripe trousers with a plaid shirt tied at the waist, aviator sunglasses, and snakeskin shoes outside Sportmax show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 © Getty Images

Suit style

Reimagine classic tailoring with an oversized suit paired with a plaid shirt for more volume.

Reece Buchanan is seen wearing a black strapless top, plaid shirt over the shoulders, sage green cargo pants, black chunky shoes and carrying a black tote bag outside of the Ankvas show during New York Fashion Week© Getty Images

Off-the-shoulder

For a casual approach, sling the shirt over your shoulders for an effortlessly undone finish that introduces a subtle pop of colour.

