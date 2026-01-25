I'm a fashion writer - here's how to style a plaid shirt this season

The fashion sphere takes great pleasure in transforming humble staples into the season's most coveted pieces. Next on the styling-hack agenda is none other than your plaid shirt. Yes – the one buried deep in your wardrobe, untouched since your school-uniform days or that brief era when we all dabbled in grunge rebellion.
But today, this lumberjack-inspired staple has been reworked, giving checkered flannel shirts a decidedly cool resurgence. Expect bold colour clashes for maximalist moments, or monochrome versions with subtle prints for low-key everyday styling.
If you were a fan of the styling scarves as belts during the summer, consider the plaid shirt as the autumn/winter reinterpretation. Reimagined on runways and curated by influencers, they are cinched at the waist like skirts or draped over slip dresses. This layering trick adds unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels striking yet wearable.
The styling hack harks back to the grunge and club scenes of the 90s – think the Nirvana era, where a plaid shirt was knotted round the waist with a pair of frayed denim jeans - an ensemble that would do the late great Vivienne Westwood proud. The look peppered the sartorial scene once more in 2013, with the likes of Alexa Chung and Rihanna using the flannel shirt to achieve that undone feel.
On the runway, however, the plaid shirt emerged in a more tailored silhouette and subdued hues, with Róhe, Toteme, and Bottega Veneta leading the charge. The print peppered the autumn/winter 2025 runway at the likes of Burberry, Cos, Bally and Isabel Marant. They were also big on the spring/summer 2025 runway, with Acne Studios pairing a colourful button-down shirt with a tartan bubble skirt shaped like a bow. Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger adorned the pockets of capri pants with the print and Ralph Lauren used contrasting patchwork to accent a maxi skirt.
From draping a plaid shirt over the shoulders to wrapping it around the waist, there are endless ways to weave checkered prints into your style repertoire. Discover the best ways to plaid shirts this season so you can add a playful dose of layering charm to your wardrobe.