I'm a fashion writer - here's how to style a plaid shirt this season

The fashion sphere takes great pleasure in transforming humble staples into the season's most coveted pieces. Next on the styling-hack agenda is none other than your plaid shirt. Yes – the one buried deep in your wardrobe, untouched since your school-uniform days or that brief era when we all dabbled in grunge rebellion.

But today, this lumberjack-inspired staple has been reworked, giving checkered flannel shirts a decidedly cool resurgence. Expect bold colour clashes for maximalist moments, or monochrome versions with subtle prints for low-key everyday styling.

If you were a fan of the styling scarves as belts during the summer, consider the plaid shirt as the autumn/winter reinterpretation. Reimagined on runways and curated by influencers, they are cinched at the waist like skirts or draped over slip dresses. This layering trick adds unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a look that feels striking yet wearable.

© @_olhirst_ The layering hack adds volume to the silhouette

The styling hack harks back to the grunge and club scenes of the 90s – think the Nirvana era, where a plaid shirt was knotted round the waist with a pair of frayed denim jeans - an ensemble that would do the late great Vivienne Westwood proud. The look peppered the sartorial scene once more in 2013, with the likes of Alexa Chung and Rihanna using the flannel shirt to achieve that undone feel.

© WWD via Getty Images Tommy Hilfiger SS25 © Getty Images Isabel Marant AW26

On the runway, however, the plaid shirt emerged in a more tailored silhouette and subdued hues, with Róhe, Toteme, and Bottega Veneta leading the charge. The print peppered the autumn/winter 2025 runway at the likes of Burberry, Cos, Bally and Isabel Marant. They were also big on the spring/summer 2025 runway, with Acne Studios pairing a colourful button-down shirt with a tartan bubble skirt shaped like a bow. Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger adorned the pockets of capri pants with the print and Ralph Lauren used contrasting patchwork to accent a maxi skirt.

From draping a plaid shirt over the shoulders to wrapping it around the waist, there are endless ways to weave checkered prints into your style repertoire. Discover the best ways to plaid shirts this season so you can add a playful dose of layering charm to your wardrobe.

How to style

© Getty Images As a scarf Reinvent the plaid shirt by draping it over your shoulders as a scarf.

© Getty Images Double plaid Move over double denim, double plaid is now the hottest trend. Opt for two different hues for a colour contrasting look.

© WWD via Getty Images Classic style You don't need to over complicate the look. A simple plaid shirt with jeans never misses.

© Getty Images Wrap around Next time you reach for a belt, use a plaid shirt to cinch the waist for an unexpected twist.

© Getty Images With leather Go grunge by pairing your plaid shirt with a classic leather jacket for that 90s look.

© Getty Images Base layer Rather than layering a plaid shirt over your outfit, use it as the base layer and add a simple T-shirt over the top.

© Getty Images Suit style Reimagine classic tailoring with an oversized suit paired with a plaid shirt for more volume.