Valentine's Day: 10 Luxury gifts for her

Just when you thought the wrath of gifting season was over, February 14th sneaks up and catches you whilst you’re at your most vulnerable.

That’s right, we’re just over a month away from Valentine's Day and we’re already stressing about what worthy gifts to give our beloved counterparts

MORE: 7 adorable bubble necklaces to shop now

© Dave Benett Love birds Victoria and David will forever and always be 'couple goals'

From the girlfriend whose only gift request is a shiny diamond to adorn on her fourth digit to the BFF who deserves much more than what money could ever buy, we’ve collated a list of the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to the women in your life come cupid day.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: Each item in this list boasts luxury je ne sais quoi, however, ranges from a price point of £45.00 to £4,500.00.

Occasion: Each gift in this list is specialised to be the perfect Valentine's Day gift for her.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eigth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

The Three Stone Round Brilliant Engagement Ring Vrai For the aforementioned girlfriend who wants nothing more than to be a fiance, why not pop the question on the most romantic day of the year with a decadent diamond ring from one of the world's most acclaimed lab-grown diamond jewellers, Vrai? I am in love with their Three Stone ring, as everyone knows three lab-grown diamonds are better than one.

FROM £1,805.00 AT VRAI

Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo mini-bag Miu Miu If it’s good enough for Alexa Chung, then it’s good enough for the love in your life. Unofficially this season's most cultivated bag, the Miu Miu Wander bag in luxurious Nappa leather will be sure to give your lover butterflies. If you’re unsure what colour out of the nine on offer, go for bright red because after all, it is love day.

£1,450 AT MIU MIU

31 Le Rouge Lipstick Chanel Beauty There's nothing more romantic than gifting a luxury lipstick in a shade you know they already love and wear on repeat. 31 Le Rouge by Chanel is the brand's most exclusive lipstick to date, exuding luxury in more ways than one. If you’re unsure of what colourway to get, rest assured that the iconic shade Rouge Premier is very well respected amongst beauty gurus and fashion lovers alike

£140.00 AT CHANEL

Heart Key Ring Aspinal of London If there’s one day of the year that you can lean into red heart-shaped motifs and get away with it, it’s V Day. If you’ve agreed on gifting small sentimental gifts this year then this personalisable red leather key chain from Aspinal of London is perfect. Not only is it practical and cute, but every time your beau unlocks the front door they’ll be reminded of you, which is likely a lot.

£45.00 AT ASPINAL OF LONDON

Reykjavik Scarf Louis Vuitton We all love a gift that’s both chic and practical and this Louis Vuitton Reykjavik Scarf in cherry red is both. Made from 100% cashmere and adorned with Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram woven into the fabric, this is a gift that will trump all others.

£670.00 AT LOUIS VUITTON

Engravable Heart Signet Ring Missoma A keepsake that they’ll cherish forever and always, this engravable heart signet ring from Missoma will quickly become their most prized possession. Easily stacked with an existing flourish of rings or perfect on its own, this gold-plated ring is perfect for anyone who loves a little glam in their life.

£89.00 AT MISSOMA

Patent leather slingback pumps Prada Just like how I imagine Cinderella felt when her hoof fit the glass slipper, your Disney princess will evoke the same energy when slipping into her new pair of Prada patent leather pumps. A timeless style that will go with everything in her wardrobe, these slingbacks are the gift that keeps on giving.

£1,120.00 AT PRADA

Mesmera necklace Swarovski The best part about gift giving is finding something that the recipient would never buy for themselves. A treat so precious and loved that they couldn't possibly purchase it for themselves without feeling a tad guilty. That’s where you come in. If you’ve ever been shopping with your love, then you’ll know there are countless window shopping opportunities where an audible sigh leaves their body, followed by a faint whisper usually along the lines of “I wish I could have that”. Well, now’s your chance to prove that you’ve been listening all along and gift them something they’ve always wanted, much like this insanely decadent Mesmera necklace from Swarovski.

£850.00 AT SWAROVSKI

Dioralps Puffer Jacket With Belt DIOR Perhaps part of your Valentine's Day gift is an opulent ski slope retreat. If that's the case then your love day recipient is going to have to dress the part and what better part to play than a Dior downhill skier? This timeless monogrammed puffer will service your beau both on and off the slopes for many winters to come.

£4,500.00 AT DIOR

Oran Sandal Hermès Nothing screams “I love you’ quite like a pair of luxury shearling slippers from Hermès. Perfect for those who love to stay stylish in the comfort of their own home, these iconic ‘H’ cutout sandals are as chic as it gets.

£900.00 AT HERMÈS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.